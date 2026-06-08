Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Watch Monday, June 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV. Discover amazing items that even our ROADSHOW experts had never seen, either in person or possibly ever, prior to that magical moment at ROADSHOW.

Sebastian Clarke appraises a Comfort Furniture Co. chaise longue, ca. 1900, in Rochester, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before! ” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Discover amazing items even our ROADSHOW experts had never seen, in person or possibly ever, prior to that magical moment at ROADSHOW. Finds include a Michelin Bibendum ad figure, a WWI surgical kit and a 19th c. southern basket. Leila Dunbar appraises a women’s pro basketball collection, in Baton Rouge, La. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before!

” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7.

We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. David Rago appraises Charles Clewell vases, ca. 1925, in Oklahoma City, Okla.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before! ” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS. Stephen Fletcher appraises a man’s flame stitch wallet and ship portrait, in Spokane, Wash. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Never Seen That Before!

” airs Monday, May 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.

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