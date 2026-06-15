Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, June 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV. Season 29 treasures include a 1976 Marvel UK Super Spider-Man #175 cover art, a 1926 Rogers Hornsby sterling trophy, and Winslow Homer watercolors, ca. 1879.

The hit PBS series ANTIQUES ROADSHOW stopped at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas on May 14, 2024 as part of their season 29 tour.

Lark Mason III appraises a Chinese Manchu semi formal silk surcoat, ca. 1880, in Bentonville, Arkansas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 1” airs Monday, January 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS. Kick off ROADSHOW's all-new Season 29 with treasures that include a 1976 Marvel UK Super Spider-Man #175 cover art, a 1926 Rogers Hornsby sterling trophy, and Winslow Homer watercolors, ca. 1879. One is between $180,000 to $320,000!

Jill Burgum appraises a Marcus and Co. boulder opal and gold ring, ca. 1900, in Bentonville, Arkansas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hour 1” airs Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8/7C PM on PBS.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team.

With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too!

You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Thousands traveled to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art today to have their treasures appraised by"Antiques Roadshow," public television's series where experts appraise the value of local residents' keepsakes. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar.

Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.





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