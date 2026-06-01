Antiques Roadshow Celebrates 250 Years of Americana with Remarkable Appraisals

A special episode of Antiques Roadshow, '250 Years of Americana,' features appraisals of historical artifacts including a flag quilt, Tiffany glass, and an Edison light bulb valued at $300,000. The episode airs Monday, April 20 on PBS.

Antiques Roadshow is set to air a special episode titled '250 Years of Americana' on Monday, April 20 at 8/7C PM on PBS . This episode brings together a collection of remarkable artifacts that span two and a half centuries of American history.

Viewers will be treated to appraisals of unique items ranging from a flag quilt from the 1880s to an Edison light bulb from 1884, with one piece valued at an astonishing $300,000. The show travels to various locations across the country, including Williamsburg, Virginia; St. Louis, Missouri; Palm Springs, California; Rapid City, South Dakota; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, highlighting the rich diversity of American craftsmanship and history.

Among the standout items is a flag quilt, circa 1880, appraised by Wes Cowan in Williamsburg. This patriotic textile reflects the enduring symbol of the American flag in folk art. In St. Louis, Jasmani Francis examines a 1941 Negro Leagues Sportsman's Park panorama, capturing a pivotal era in sports history. Arlie Sulka appraises a Tiffany Studios turtle back glass shade from around 1915 in Palm Springs, showcasing the elegance of Gilded Age design.

The highest valuation goes to an 1884 Edison light bulb, which reaches $300,000, a testament to Thomas Edison's revolutionary invention. Other notable appraisals include a Claymore beaded bag from 1895 in Rapid City and an archive of Frederick Douglass letters and Free Will Baptist Church documents in Baton Rouge, appraised by Catherine Williamson. This episode is not just about monetary value; it is a journey through American heritage. Each item tells a story of innovation, struggle, art, and identity.

Antiques Roadshow continues to captivate audiences by blending adventure, history, and the thrill of discovery. The show is part of PBS's commitment to educational programming and is available for streaming on platforms like Roku, smart TVs, and mobile devices. For local audiences in San Diego, KPBS curates the content, ensuring that viewers can enjoy these treasures on demand.

Tune in to explore the fascinating tales behind family heirlooms and flea market finds, and witness the experts reveal the hidden histories of Americana





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Antiques Roadshow 250 Years Of Americana PBS Appraisals American History

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