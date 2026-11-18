Purdue Boilermakers defeat Lipscomb Bisons 95-78 on Tuesday as Antione West Jr. scores a career-high 27 points in a dominant offensive display.

Purdue University secured a decisive 95-78 victory over Lipscomb University on Tuesday night, improving its overall record to 3-2 for the season. The Boilermakers overcame a persistent challenge from the Bisons to pull away in the second half, demonstrating significant offensive firepower and improved team chemistry throughout the contest. This win serves as a crucial momentum builder before the team departs for Florida for Feast Week, leaving only one game remaining in their current home stretch.

Antoine West Jr. was the primary catalyst for the Boilermakers, delivering a career-high performance by scoring 27 points on efficient 9-of-15 shooting from the field. He opened the scoring surge alongside Jack Benter, who contributed 11 points, as they accounted for the first 11 points of the contest. Their early energy set the tone for an offensive attack that finished the night shooting 55.7% from the field and 48.3% from beyond the three-point arc.

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Center Daniel Jacobsen provided a formidable presence in the paint, recording a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. His impact extended beyond scoring, as he tallied seven assists and two blocks, nearly securing a triple-double in a dominant performance against the undersized Lipscomb squad. Jacobsen utilized 13 shot attempts, the highest volume of his season, establishing immediate control on the glass with four rebounds in the opening four minutes.

The Purdue roster showcased impressive depth with four other players scoring in double figures. Gicarri Harris provided a spark off the bench with 16 points, following his strong showing against Ohio. C.J. Cox added 12 points, while five different Boilers reached the double-digit mark, highlighting the balanced attack that frustrated the Bisons throughout the night.

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Fastbreak efficiency had been a struggle for Purdue in its opening three games, where the team accumulated only 15 transition points total. That trend reversed dramatically on Tuesday, as the Boilermakers finished with 16 fastbreak points, with 12 of those coming in the first half alone. Lipscomb preferred a quicker pace, a tempo that Purdue leveraged effectively to score quickly in transition whenever they secured a rebound or forced a turnover.

While Purdue is not typically a team that plays at the fastest tempo in the nation, the ability to push the ball and score in transition proved dangerous against Lipscomb. The Boilermakers capitalized on the Bisons' desire to run, converting defensive stops into easy scoring opportunities that helped build and maintain their lead during critical stretches of the game.

Enzo Shahrvin played a vital rotational role as the backup center, stepping in when Daniel Jacobsen sat on the bench. Shahrvin, a 7-foot-4 forward, appeared more comfortable in this game than he did in the season opener against Gonzaga, showing improved confidence and skill usage. Although he was responsible for two assists in his limited playing time, he faces pressure to be more productive on the glass in future appearances.

Shahrvin has established himself as the go-to option when the team needs to give Jacobsen a rest, regularly being the first player off the bench. His performance against Lipscomb suggests he is stabilizing the frontcourt rotation, although his ability to secure rebounds in the absence of Jacobsen remains an area for improvement as the season progresses.

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Despite the convincing final score, Purdue struggled to seal the game earlier, allowing Lipscomb to remain competitive for much of the contest. The Boilermakers held a 40-14 lead at one point in the first half, but the Bisons trimmed the margin to 15 points by halftime. The deficit shrank to just five points midway through the second half before Purdue finally put the game out of reach, preventing a potential upset.

This pattern of building sizable leads only to allow opponents to linger has been a recurring issue in every mid-major game Purdue has played this season. The Boilermakers have yet to deliver definitive kill shots in these matchups, a flaw that must be corrected as the level of competition increases. Allowing teams to stay within striking distance risks costly outcomes in high-stakes conference play moving forward.