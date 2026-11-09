Antioch man convicted in DUI hit-and-run death of bicyclist

The collision happened on Lone Tree Way, near Sagebrush Drive, in July 2024.

ANTIOCH – A 40-year-old Antioch man is facing up to 15 years in prison after being found guilty in theOn Wednesday, a jury convicted Alexander Pedro Mayorga of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more, and hit-and-run, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Linda Alize Wooldridge was riding in a marked shared bicycle lane when she was hit from behind by Mayorga. He kept driving and hit two signal poles at the intersection, disabling his vehicle. Wooldridge died from injuries she suffered in the collision. A trial on aggravating factors related to the case followed the verdict.

Also read Seeds from Japan’s ‘miracle lone pine’ will be preserved for future generations

On Thursday, Judge Hanni Fakhoury found beyond a reasonable doubt that Wooldridge was a “particularly vulnerable victim,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

“Drunk driving is a choice, and this verdict shows that choice has consequences,” District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement. The victim’s family has suffered a loss that no verdict can undo, but they have seen the defendant held accountable. ”Share this: