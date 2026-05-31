Antifa Protesters Clash with Police Outside Newark ICE Facility After DHS Secretary Declares Victory

Antifa members set fires and clashed with law enforcement outside the ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, following a confrontation that ended with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin declaring a win for law and order. The violence erupted after state police cleared the area, despite criticism from Democratic leaders.

Antifa members set fires and clashed with law enforcement outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Newark , New Jersey, on Saturday night.

The violent protests erupted after U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin declared victory in securing the facility, known as Delaney Hall, just a day earlier. The confrontation marked a significant escalation in tensions between federal authorities and left-wing activists opposed to immigration enforcement. Protesters, many wearing black masks and carrying makeshift shields, blocked streets and lit bonfires, forcing state police to intervene.

The scene was chaotic, with masked individuals standing near a large fire in the middle of the road, while others filled the roadway, chanting and waving signs. Police on horseback attempted to maintain order, but Antifa members deliberately provoked them, waving orange shields in their faces. The violence followed a week of protests that had seen local Democratic leaders initially resist calls for state police assistance.

Secretary Mullin had criticized New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill for refusing to deploy state law enforcement earlier, accusing her of caving to left-wing pressure. However, after the blockade was broken on Friday, Mullin praised the outcome as a win for law and order. The change in stance came as Sherrill faced mounting criticism from both sides: the left demanding support for the protesters, and moderates urging public safety.

In a midnight statement, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport defended the police action, stating that clearing the area was necessary to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including the overwhelmingly peaceful protesters. She added that additional police were called to protect neighbors and law enforcement at the scene.

Davenport also expressed confusion over the attackers motives, remarking, I do not know why these individuals attacked or what they wanted to accomplish, but I refuse to let these dangerous actions detract from New Jerseys dedication to ensuring public safety, keeping people safe from ICE, and that the people detained inside Delaney Hall are treated with dignity. The statement drew criticism from Republican leaders, who argued it downplayed the violence.

Meanwhile, Democrat leaders portrayed the detained migrants as martyrs and called for the shutdown of Delaney Hall. The facility has been a focal point of anti-ICE activism, with protesters accusing the agency of inhumane treatment. On Friday, after state police arrested several individuals, protesters expressed anger at their defeat, claiming the well-organized and well-funded efforts were undermined by authorities.

The events highlight the deep divide over immigration policy in the United States, with Antifa and other leftist groups vowing to continue their resistance. The Newark police department confirmed that no protesters breached the perimeter of Delaney Hall, and the area remains fully closed. As tensions simmer, both sides are bracing for further confrontations, with federal officials emphasizing their commitment to enforcing immigration laws despite local opposition





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