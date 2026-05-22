Antibiotics issue: concerns over superbugs resistant to medication

This news article discusses the increasing problem of antimicrobial resistance as well as the ethical implications of using antibiotics and the role of agricultural practices in contributing to the emergence of superbugs.

Uh oh, I didn't like the look of this one. I had one of those eye infections that just wouldn't go away and, as my eye started to swell and I looked ever more piratical, I worried: what if it's a superbug?

What if this thing gets into my bloodstream? So, I asked the doctor and he very kindly gave me some antibiotic drops. As soon as I started squeezing them on to the eye, I was assailed by a new anxiety – that I was not being ethically responsible. What if, by using the drops, I was accidentally training a new superbug, helping the bacteria to learn how resist this antibiotic?

We have all heard horrible stories lately about people who have succumbed to sepsis from scratches that would have seemed inconsequential to a previous generation. The problem of antimicrobial resistance is said to be getting rapidly worse, with more than a million people dying every year worldwide, and tens of millions are expected to succumb by 2050, by which time superbugs are expected to be bigger killers than cancer





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs Antimicrobial Resistance Alexander Fleming Penicillin Discovery Ethical Responsibility In Antibiotic Use

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