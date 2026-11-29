Antibacterial soap may sound like the better choice. But experts say it makes sense only in a few specific situations.

We all know hand hygiene — and health-related cleanliness in general — is important. Washing your hands before you eat, after you use the bathroom, or when you know you’ve been exposed to germs can help prevent the spread of disease.

But how do you know whether to use antibacterial soap or regular soap? Antimicrobial soap, a broader soap category that contains ingredients intended to destroy or kill bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms, may sound like a no-brainer. But not so fast. Antimicrobial soaps have a few nuances or issues you should be aware of.

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We spoke to experts and analyzed the research to help you decide which soap to use for your face, hands, and body. For general hand hygiene Sorry to tell you this, but you have various microbes — bacteria, viruses, fungi, and microscopic mites — living inside millions of hair follicles, sweat glands, and oil glands in your skin. Some microbes have the potential to cause disease.