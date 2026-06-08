Anti-tourism protesters vow to bring Majorca to a standstill with massive demonstration

Anti-tourism protesters in Spain have vowed to bring the island of Majorca to a standstill with a massive demonstration next month. The protest, which is being organised by the group Menys Turisme Mes Vida, or Less Tourism More Life, is set to take place in the Majorcan capital, Palma, on July 26. The group claims that the island has reached its limit in terms of tourism and that the constant influx of visitors is making it impossible for young people to become independent and find decent housing.

Anti-tourism protesters in Spain have vowed to bring the island of Majorca to a standstill with a massive demonstration next month. The protest, which is being organised by the group Menys Turisme Mes Vida, or Less Tourism More Life, is set to take place in the Majorca n capital, Palma, on July 26.

The group claims that the island has reached its limit in terms of tourism and that the constant influx of visitors is making it impossible for young people to become independent and find decent housing. The protest is the latest in a series of anti-tourism demonstrations that have taken place in the Balearic Islands over the past two years.

The Canary Islands and the Balearics have been at the forefront of anti-tourist protests, with some foreign tourists facing abuse during marches and protest actions. In May 2024, protesters in Majorca booed and jeered at holidaymakers as they ate evening meals in a square in the island capital Palma, leading to organisers making a public apology.

The protests are also being fuelled by concerns over the impact of mass tourism on the environment, with activists highlighting the large amount of sewage water that is dumped into the sea. In April last year, locals fired water pistols at a tour bus outside Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, while in 2024, anti-tourism protesters armed with banners and placards stormed a party beach in Mallorca.

Photos from the demonstration showed activists holding banners and placards adorned with slogans such as 'tourists go home' and 'let's occupy our beaches'. Protestors set off smoke and even fired water pistols at holidaymakers during protests in June last year. The latest announcement comes just four months after the group released a press release warning that the constant increase in overtourism in Mallorca can only be confronted through grassroots organisations.

A Majorca-based environmental group called GOB has also said that a call for protests is justified given the forecast of a new record for tourist arrivals this summer, and a concern that the Spanish government 'has not done anything and will not do anything' to tackle mass tourism. In 2024, Spain registered a record 94 million tourists, and by August 2025, 66.8 million tourists had arrived, up 3.9 per cent from the same period a year ago.

The Spanish government has said that it does not consider the number of tourists to be a cause for concern, as tourist spending is still rising. However, the anti-tourism protests are having an impact on the island, with officials admitting that the protests 'are scaring visitors away'. Brits are also being warned about activists using fake police tape to cordon off popular beauty spots, including beach access paths, to trick tourists into thinking they are closed.

Menys Turisme Mes Vida's latest announcement comes just four months after they released a press release warning: 'The constant increase in overtourism in Mallorca can only be confronted through grassroots organisations.

' A Majorca-based environmental group called GOB also said that a call for protests is justified given the forecast of a new record for tourist arrivals this summer, and a concern that the Spanish government 'has not done anything and will not do anything' to tackle mass tourism. In 2024, Spain registered a record 94 million tourists. By August 2025, 66.8 million tourists had arrived, up 3.9 per cent from the same period a year ago.

The Spanish government has said that it does not consider the number of tourists to be a cause for concern, as tourist spending is still rising. However, the anti-tourism protests are having an impact on the island, with officials admitting that the protests 'are scaring visitors away'





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