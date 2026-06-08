Anti-Migrant protests escalate in South Africa amid Ramaphosa's warning against xenophobic violence

Peaceful march in Springs follows President Ramaphosa's pledge to clamp down on vigilante groups as xenophobic tensions rise nationwide.

Dozens of anti-migrant protesters marched through the streets of Springs, east of Johannesburg, South Africa , on Monday, following a spate of violence and vigilante threats targeting foreigners.

The demonstration, characterized by participants in traditional dress carrying spears and sticks, waspeaceful according to public broadcaster SABC, but underscored deepening social tensions. It occurred a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged state action against groups accused of fuelling xenophobic violence, warning that authorities would not tolerate individuals taking the law into their own hands.

The protest was organized by March & March, a campaign group that has demanded undocumented immigrants leave the country by June 30, without specifying consequences for non-compliance. Their leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who advocates mass deportation, alleged that illegal immigration ranges from 15 to 30 million-a figure far exceeding official estimates-and claimed South Africans have become refugees in their own country. Chanting and singing, demonstrators called for tougher government measures against illegal immigration.

Ramaphosa, in a national address, acknowledged public concerns over illegal immigration but stressed that legitimate grievances were being exploited for political and criminal agendas. He promised a crackdown on illegal immigration and corruption within border authorities, emphasizing that only state officials may demand proof of nationality. Organizers welcomed Ramaphosa's attention to the issue but vowed to continue their campaign.

South Africa hosts over three million foreigners, about five percent of its population, amid unemployment exceeding 30 percent, intensifying competition for jobs and services. Xenophobic outbreaks have recurred for over a decade: 62 people were killed in 2008, with further violence in 2015, 2016, and 2019. Recent attacks in May led Mozambique to report five citizen deaths, and South African police noted two Mozambicans and one South African died in Mossel Bay.

Last month, hundreds of foreign nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Somalia sought protection in Durban after being ordered to leave. Many appealed to their governments for repatriation. Ghana has arranged flights for several hundred citizens, while Malawi and Mozambique organized buses. An Ethiopian entrepreneur, residing since 2000 and married to a South African, described pervasive fear among legal immigrants, noting that documentation does not protect them from violence.

The unrest has triggered diplomatic actions and highlighted the fragility of social cohesion in one of Africa's largest economies, where economic hardship fuels scapegoating of migrants





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