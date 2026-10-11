Biden motorcade in Dublin hit by thrown objects as two arrested at Trinity College protest

Anti-Israel protesters threw objects at former President Joe Biden's motorcade and clashed with police outside Trinity College Dublin, where Hunter Biden received a gold medal. Irish police arrested two people.

Anti- Israel agitators threw objects at former President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden during a stop in Ireland on Tuesday, with police arresting two people at the scene.

The 83-year-old former president was being escorted to his waiting vehicle at Trinity College Dublin when demonstrators began pelting his security detail with what appeared to be cartons of milk, according to footage of the incident. Aides used an umbrella to block at least one object from landing near the Bidens. Police tackled an enraged activist who appeared to be trying to get closer to the motorcade.

Also read Joe Biden Receives Honorary Award at Trinity College Dublin

Biden Escapes Chaos in Dublin

Biden was escorted into a waiting vehicle as the chaos unfolded and the motorcade quickly drove away. The agitators then heckled police officers at the scene. Biden made a surprise appearance at Trinity College in Dublin, where his son Hunter Biden accepted the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse from the College Historical Society. The visit came as Biden continues his battle with prostate cancer, which has limited his public appearances.

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The former president was joined by former first lady Jill Biden for the Ireland trip. Multiple protesters were seen waving Palestinian flags during the demonstration. Chants of blood on your hands, Genocide Joe and shame on you were reportedly heard at the protest. The demonstrators gathered outside the college as the event took place inside.

Footage showed the tense scene as Biden exited the building. Local Irish police arrested two people at the scene. Authorities have not released details about those taken into custody. The incident marked another disruption during a public appearance by the former president.

Global Protest Reflects Gaza Conflict

Meanwhile, military experts have noted that Israel took unprecedented measures to minimize civilian casualties while targeting Hamas terrorists embedded in urban areas. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has sparked numerous protests worldwide, including the one in Dublin. The incident at Trinity College Dublin follows other disruptions Biden has faced during public appearances. The former president has largely stayed out of the public spotlight since leaving office, with his cancer battle limiting his visibility.

His surprise trip to Ireland to support his son drew attention from both supporters and protesters. Biden previously praised his successor in a very generous private letter upon exiting the White House, a revelation that came in a new memoir. The 83-year-old has kept a relatively low profile following his departure from office. The chaos in Dublin unfolded quickly as protesters confronted the motorcade.

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Police worked to maintain order as objects were thrown toward the former president and his wife. The Bidens were quickly whisked away from the scene in their vehicle. The scene outside Trinity College featured a heavy police presence as officers responded to the demonstration. The protest reflects ongoing tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict that have manifested in demonstrations across the globe.