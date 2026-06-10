Anti-immigrant Riots in Northern Ireland: Masked Men Clash with Riot Officers, Set Fires, and Attack Homes

The news text reports on violent scenes in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, where masked men clashed with riot officers, set fires, and attacked homes. Tensions remain high in the wake of an attempted beheading incident, with reports of a hit list of homes and other targets being spread on social media.

Violent scenes were witnessed in Northern Ireland on Wednesday as tensions remain high in the wake of an attempted beheading incident. Masked men clashed with riot officers , setting a lorry truck and a car on fire.

A hotel was also attacked, with a large crowd attempting to break in, likely over rumors of migrants being housed inside. Police came under fire from masked men throwing bricks and other missiles. Another residential property in north Belfast was attacked, amid reports of a hit list of homes and other targets being spread on social media. The police force condemned the reckless activity and urged anyone sharing personal information online to stop.

The British government attempted to shift the blame for the violence to those commenting on social media, rather than the horrific stabbing attack and illegal entry into the country





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Northern Ireland Riots Masked Men Riot Officers Set Fires Attacked Homes Attempted Beheading Illegal Entry UK Government British Prime Minister Crack Down On Fueling Division Violence And Disorder Reckless Activity Rumor Of Migrants Being Housed Inside Hit List Of Homes And Other Targets Sharing Personal Information Online Reckless Activity Putting Lives At Risk Check In On Neighbours Keep Safe

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