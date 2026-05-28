Anti-ICE goons chant ‘grab your guns and kill yourself’ at feds during violent Delaney Hall clash

Thugs viciously wailed “Grab your guns and kill yourself,” and “Every cop, every fed, shoot yourself in the head” at more than a dozen unfazed federal officers.

Mobs of unhinged anti-ICE hoodlums howled at federal agents to turn their guns on themselves as another night of mayhem Masked, keffiyeh-clad agitators pounded on drums while repeatedly hurling vile chants at immigration agents guarding the New Jersey detention center as raucous protests spiraled into chaos for a sixth straight night,hordes of rabble-rousers squaring off with ICE agents, wielding bright orange traffic cones and using cement blocks to erect barricades as officers struggled to clear the road.

Federal agents repeatedly screamed “Get back” as they battled to drive back the mob that had moved in and flooded the roadway, locking their arms together to make sure no traffic could pass. Thugs viciously wailed “Grab your guns and kill yourself,” and “Every cop every fed shoot yourself in the head. ”over Memorial Day weekend, when hundreds of ICE detainees reportedly went on a hunger and labor strike over conditions inside the 1,000-bed facility.

Agitators descended outside the center during the Memorial Day weekend when hundreds of ICE detainees inside reportedly went on a hunger and labor strike over conditions inside the 1,000-bed facility. On Tuesday, Mullin emphasized detainees are “provided with 3 meals a day,” along with clean water, clothing, bedding, and toiletries.

“It shows the radical left Democrats’ priorities when they decide to go out and protest a detention center where we’re housing rapists, child predators, murderers, drug dealers,” the DHS chief fumed. An infuriated garbage truck driver also lashed out at protesters and begged them to let him pass after they blocked his vehicle in the road. Protests have turned increasingly violent since Friday, with tensions boiling over after lefty Garden State pols, including Gov.

Mikie Sherril, joined demonstrators on Memorial Day. Demonstrators reportedly continued camping outside the facility Thursday morning, vowing they will remain at the center until all detainees are released. Agitators descended outside the center during the Memorial Day weekend when hundreds of ICE detainees inside reportedly went on a hunger and labor strike over conditions inside the 1,000-bed facility.

An infuriated garbage truck driver also lashed out at protesters and begged them to let him pass after they blocked his vehicle in the road.





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