Anti-homosexuality Activist Arrested for Soliciting Sex with Undercover Cop

An anti-homosexuality activist, Alan Chambers, 54, has been arrested for allegedly soliciting sex with an undercover cop posing as a teenage boy. Chambers, a former leader of the 'ex-gay' movement, made headlines with his 'pray away the gay' campaign and shut down Exodus International in 2014.

An anti-homosexuality activist who made headlines with a ' pray away the gay ' campaign has been arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from an undercover cop posing as a teenage boy.

Alan Chambers, 54, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly being caught in an undercover sting operation in Orange County, Florida. He allegedly sent lewd messages over Snapchat with an undercover detective who told him he was just 14, and repeatedly tried to meet up with him. Chambers is best known as the leader of the 'ex-gay' movement, Exodus International, which he helmed from 2001 to 2014 when he shut it down and apologized for his homophobic stances.

Since leaving the anti-gay organization, he became president of the Park Avenue District, a business advocacy group for corporations in Winter Park, Florida, but is now 'no longer associated' following his arrest. During his days as an anti-homosexuality activist, Chambers made headlines with his admissions that he was attracted to men but forced himself not to indulge his temptations.

He claimed that he believed gay people could overcome their sexuality through prayer, and he was a vocal supporter of conversion therapy. Nhe also frequently appeared on TV to debate his anti-gay stances





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Alan Chambes Ex-Gay Movement Christopher Booth David Blankenhorn Homophobia John Craig Clothier Lex Talman Olympia Literature Pray Away The Gay Scale Of The Universe Tobacco Use And Sexuality

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