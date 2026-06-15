Anti-G7 protest turns violent as demonstrators torch Tesla and smash UN office windows

Protesters set a Tesla vehicle on fire and smashed windows at a United Nations office in Geneva as they marched against an upcoming Group of Seven summit.

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Around 20,000 people gathered for a march that was initially peaceful before some protesters later damaged what they described as symbols of capitalism and multilateralism, including the parked Tesla and the UN agency. Demonstrators grabbed bricks from the ground to throw at police, as tear gas was deployed in Geneva's streets, witnesses told Reuters.

UNRWA FIRES 70 GAZA STAFFERS AMID ALLEGATIONS OF HAMAS TIES, SAYS TERMINATIONS NOT ADMISSION OF GUILT A Tesla car burns during a protest against the upcoming G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, in France, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 14, 2026.at G7 gatherings over the years, with many demonstrators using the summits to speak out against capitalism, globalization, climate change and inequality. Demonstrators in the latest protest said they were marching against the G7 as a symbol of concentrated political and economic power.

"To me, it's a meeting of the rich that shows once again how the rich can become even richer while the poor are left behind," protestor Pippa Saugy told Reuters. The G7 summit, scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday in Évian-les-Bains, on the shore of Lake Geneva, will feature the leaders of France, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S., as well as the ‌European Union.

The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are expected to dominate the agenda. Leaders will likely attempt to avoid a clash with U.S. PresidentBusinesses in Geneva were boarded up and hundreds of riot police were deployed in the streets over concerns about violence. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP "This is an attempt to frighten demonstrators, to frighten people and discourage them from coming out to protest," protester Mattia Piccard told Reuters.

Another demonstrator said she wanted to raise the issue of gender inequality during the march against the G7.





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Violent protests erupt in Geneva ahead of G7 summit as police deploy teargasProtesters set fire to a Tesla, smash UN agency windows, and clash with police in Geneva during a massive anti-G7 demonstration. The march, attended by around 20,000 people, initially peaceful, turned violent as demonstrators targeted symbols of capitalism and multilateralism. Authorities had bolstered security ahead of the summit in neighboring France, boarding up businesses and deploying thousands of police. The G7, set to discuss Middle East and Ukraine wars, faces widespread criticism over inequality and representation.

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