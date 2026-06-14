Anti-G7 march draws thousands on sidelines of summit

Demonstrators gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, ahead of the nearby G7 summit to denounce global inequality and heavy security measures as thousands of soldiers and police officers are deployed for the meeting.

Demonstrators gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, ahead of the nearby G7 summit to denounce global inequality and heavy security measures as thousands of soldiers and police officers are deployed for the meeting.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would"only" be deployed to midterm polling places"if a threat were to ariseOn Sunday, June 14, President Donald Trump turns 80 years old.

On the same day, a UFC fight is also set to take place on the White House lawn. CNN’s Jake Tapper reports as questions circulate about Trump’s age, health and physical fitness. As Knicks fans flooded the streets of New York on Saturday night, some victory celebrations became chaotic — leading to a total of 63 arrests, according to the NYPD.

Thousands of people in Washington, DC, attended the fan events leading up to the UFC fights on the White House lawn Sunday evening. CNN’s Brian Todd reports. Jubilant Knicks fans flooded the streets of New York Saturday night to celebrate the team’s first NBA championship win in more than 50 years. The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in 53 years.

As fans celebrate the franchise’s first title since 1973, here’s a look back at what the world looked like the last time New York won. Spectators gathered on Saturday afternoon to witness the removal of President Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following the order of a federal judge. CNN's Camila DeChalus reports.





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Protests Turn Violent as Anti-Immigrant Groups Clash with Counter-Demonstrators in BritainPolice battled to contain outbreaks of disorder as anti-immigrant protesters and counter-demonstrators engaged in violent clashes in cities across Britain.

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Downtown Geneva boards up as drastic security tightens ahead of anti-G7 protestsShops and businesses in downtown Geneva have boarded up their storefronts ahead of planned anti-G7 protests on Sunday.

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Downtown Geneva boards up as drastic security tightens ahead of anti-G7 protestsShops and businesses in downtown Geneva have boarded up their storefronts ahead of planned anti-G7 protests on Sunday.

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Geneva Businesses Board Up for Anti-G7 Protests as Security Surge ExpectedDowntown Geneva has seen shops boarding up storefronts ahead of large anti-G7 demonstrations scheduled for Sunday, coinciding with the G7 summit in neighboring Evian-les-Bains. The protests, organized by a coalition including environmentalists, feminists and anti-capitalist groups, are expected to draw thousands. Security measures are extensive on both sides of the border, with Swiss authorities deploying 4,000 military personnel and French forces mobilizing over 13,000 police officers. Earlier in the week, pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place, with some activists detained, while a protest bicycle ride disrupted traffic.

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