Anthropologie and YoungArts Unveil 2026 ‘Leading With Creativity’ Award Recipients and Exclusive Art Collection

Each recipient takes home a $10,000 grant to continue to pursue their creative endeavors.

Anthropologie will showcase and sell the five exclusive designs, available as made-to-order prints on anthropologie.com, starting Monday. Each recipient will receive an unrestricted grant of $10,000 to continue to pursue their creative endeavors.

The five artists partnered with the Anthropologie Home team to develop an exclusive gallery wall art collection. Through virtual design and buying workshops, the artists collaborated with Anthropologie merchants and product developers to create the artwork. The resulting collection features one original commissioned design from each recipient. Daniel J. Watts, a visual artist and tap dancer specializing in African-diasporic movement.

Also read Grading Every Man Utd Player’s 2026–27 So Far As Mauricio Pochettino Takes Over

Watts creates rhythm-driven abstract paintings by dancing directly onto the canvas with his feet. Demetri Burke: An Atlanta-based artist who creates works that serve as personal examinations of his past and present life. Isabel Oliva: A Miami-based artist who creates multifaceted textile works through a layering of drawing, painting and weaving. Sara Wagner Miller: A painter and photographer whose work focuses on intimate scenes of the people and places closest to her.

Spencer Vazquez: A New York-based artist whose work explores the intersection of memory, digital and the everyday image.

Advertisement

“Collaborating alongside these five exceptional artists has been an inspiring journey for our Home team,” said Katherine Finder, chief merchandising officer at Anthropologie Home. “Through our design and buying workshops, we worked hand-in-hand to translate each artist’s unique mediums, from rhythm-driven movement and intricate textile weaving to intimate photography, into an exclusive gallery wall collection.

By offering these commissioned works as accessible art pieces, we are able to preserve the integrity of each artist’s original vision while seamlessly inviting their distinct creative perspectives directly into our customers’ homes. ” Clive Chang, YoungArts president and chief executive officer, said, “Artists thrive when they have the freedom to create and the tools to turn that creativity into a lasting career.

Our partnership with Anthropologie invests in emerging artists and gives them a unique way to connect with new audiences We’re grateful to Anthropologie for championing these artists and for furthering YoungArts’ mission of supporting them throughout their lives. ”As part of the brand’s continued support of YoungArts, Anthropologie will also invite customers to round up their in-store purchase across their more than 200 North American stores to support YoungArts throughout the holiday season.

YoungArts is the only national organization that champions artists throughout their lifetimes and across all art forms. Artists gain lifelong access to critical resources, including funding, incubation and presentation opportunities, mentorship and professional development, beginning with early recognition as YoungArts Award winners.

Advertisement

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers