Anthropoid: A Gripping WWII Thriller Comes to Netflix

Based on the real Operation Anthropoid, this brutal thriller follows two Czechoslovak soldiers on a suicide mission to assassinate Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich. Starring Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan, the film arrives on Netflix June 5.

A lot of World War II movies are worth a watch because of the grueling action, the scenes that terrify us and awe us because we know they really happened.

But some of them are just as awe-inspiring because of the tension and the fear of not allowing the enemy to know where you are. This is one of those movies. It's a tight, grim thriller about two men on what is essentially a suicide mission, and while it didn't light up the box office, it's the kind of movie streaming was made for.

Anthropoid comes to Netflix on June 5, giving viewers a chance to catch a brutal World War II thriller based on the real Operation Anthropoid. The film follows Czechoslovak soldiers Jozef Gabčík and Jan Kubiš, who are parachuted into Nazi-occupied Prague with orders to assassinate Reinhard Heydrich, one of the most powerful and monstrous figures in the Third Reich, and the man who was the main architect behind the Final Solution and the third in command behind Hitler and Himmler.

So, an easy job that anybody could do then. The film was shot in some of the actual locations where the real events took place in Prague, and it managed to bring light to one of the most stunning and unheard stories of World War II.

Anthropoid stars Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) as Jozef Gabčík, one of the soldiers chosen for the mission; Jamie Dornan (Belfast) as Jan Kubiš, his fellow resistance fighter; Charlotte Le Bon (The Walk) as Marie Kovárníková, a young woman helping the resistance; Anna Geislerová (The Painted Bird) as Lenka Fafková, another key resistance contact; Harry Lloyd (The Theory of Everything) as Adolf Opálka, a fellow parachutist; Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) as Jan Zelenka-Hajský, a resistance leader; and Alena Mihulová (Home Care) as Mrs. Moravec, one of the civilians risking everything. The performances are uniformly excellent, with Murphy and Dornan bringing a palpable sense of fear and resolve to their roles.

Director Sean Ellis creates a tense, claustrophobic atmosphere that mirrors the real-life danger these men faced. Every step they take could be their last, and the film never lets you forget that. The action sequences are brutal and realistic, avoiding the glamorization of war while still delivering thrilling set pieces. The film also does an admirable job of depicting the moral complexities of resistance, showing how ordinary people were forced to make extraordinary choices under threat of death.

The real Operation Anthropoid was a pivotal moment in the war. Heydrich's assassination led to brutal reprisals, including the destruction of the villages of Lidice and Ležáky. The film does not shy away from these consequences, adding a layer of tragedy to the already harrowing story. For history buffs, the attention to detail is impressive: the uniforms, the weapons, the streets of Prague all feel authentic.

For casual viewers, it's a gripping thriller that stands on its own merits. Anthropoid may not have been a box office hit, but it has found a second life on streaming platforms. Its arrival on Netflix is a chance for a wider audience to discover this overlooked gem. If you're a fan of films like 'The Pianist' or 'Downfall', or if you simply appreciate well-crafted historical drama, this is a must-watch.

It's a reminder that even in the darkest times, ordinary people can do extraordinary things. And it's a testament to the power of cinema to keep these stories alive





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