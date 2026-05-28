Anthropic vaults to a $965 billion valuation with new funding as Claude demand surges

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic said Thursday it raised $65 billion in private funding that will push its valuation to $965 billion, a whopping number that makes the 5-year-old research laboratory behind the Claude chatbot one of the world’s most valuable startups as it careens toward a...

France’s parliament votes to repeal slavery-era Black Code, with tears and history in the chamberEx-CIA official charged with stealing millions of dollars in gold bars from the federal governmentLIVE A stunned Davidovich Fokina says his coach abruptly quit and flew to Miami during French OpenMilli Vanilli and Morris Day say they won't perform at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC showsChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the worldGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentesUS and Iranian negotiators reach tentative deal to extend ceasefire and launch nuclear talksThe Afternoon WireEx-CIA official charged with stealing millions of dollars in gold bars from the federal governmentLIVE A stunned Davidovich Fokina says his coach abruptly quit and flew to Miami during French OpenMilli Vanilli and Morris Day say they won't perform at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC showsChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the worldGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentes





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Anthropic asks religious thinkers to help shape Claude as pope warns about AIAnthropic has been consulting theologians and ethicists on Claude’s behavior, raising questions about who gets to shape a chatbot’s values

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Why the Vatican Invited Anthropic to the Pope’s AI Encyclical PresentationPope Leo’s first encyclical marks an unprecedented alliance between the Church and Silicon Valley.

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Who Is Christopher Olah, the Anthropic Cofounder Welcomed by Pope Leo?The pontiff delivered a fiery screed against AI—as Olah, the company’s Interpretability Research Lead, sat just a few seats away.

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Anthropic vaults to a $965 billion valuation with new funding as Claude demand surgesArtificial intelligence company Anthropic said Thursday it raised $65 billion in private funding that will push its valuation to $965 billion, a whopping number that makes the 5-year-old research laboratory behind the Claude chatbot one of the world’s most valuable startups as it careens toward a likely Wall Street debut.

Read more »