Anthropic targets $1.4 trillion IPO with shares priced at $70 to $78

Anthropic plans to go public next week aiming for a $1.4 trillion market capitalization and raising up to $64 billion, in what would be the second-largest public offering ever.

Anthropic said it is aiming for a $1.4 trillion market capitalization when it goes public next week. That is a discount to the $2 trillion valuation it reportedly had been seeking earlier, but it would still be the second-largest public offering ever.

The AI company behind the Claude chatbot set a price range of $70 to $78 per share in a Tuesday SEC filing. It looks to raise up to $64 billion in a deal expected later this month. Anthropic will sell 825 million shares, including some sold by insiders. The company has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT.

Also read Anthropic Launches Claude Models Ahead of Trillion Dollar IPO

Anthropic Prepares AI Frontier Lab IPO

The initial public offering price is expected to be between $70.00 and $78.00 per share. As the first standalone AI frontier lab to go public, investors will have a chance to back a company built on what many believe will be the most consequential technology in a generation. Anthropic confirmed on Tuesday that its IPO could be one of the biggest ever, even while falling short of previous expectations.

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The company's run-rate revenue was about $81 billion by the end of October, up $10 billion from the prior month, according to the filing. This summer, Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX set a record when it went public with a $1.77 trillion valuation. Anthropic will also raise up to $26 billion from tech investors including Google and Advanced Micro Devices, a semiconductor manufacturer, the filing said.

The scandal-plagued company Nvidia, whose stock was down 4.27% on Monday, has also agreed to buy shares of the company. Anthropic's products are powered by Nvidia chips. Some investors fret that continued fallout from Jensen Huang's scandalous affair with an alleged Chinese spy could complicate Anthropic's IPO. The announced sales price also comes a week after a historic tech selloff thanks to a blue wave election results.

Election Tech Selloff Impacts Market

Democrats' stances on data center and other tech regulations spooked investors on the industry's potential to keep skyrocketing. The tech-heavy Nasdaq suffered a $2.5 trillion wipe out of market value after the election. Earlier this week market gains signaled that investors feel more stable in the market and would be taking a level-headed approach, according to the Wall Street Journal.

CEO Dario Amodei is planning a livestream event with Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to talk about the IPO on Friday, according to Bloomberg. Anthropic's public offering is expected to make it one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies as soon as next week.