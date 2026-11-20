Anthropic shares drop eight percent to near $83 IPO levels, sparking analyst debate on valuation while broader AI tech sector faces significant selling pressure.

Anthropic stock declined eight percent in early Friday trading, hovering near its initial public offering price of $83. The shares opened the previous Thursday at $111.50 but had risen to a high of $114.99 before closing at a valuation of $1.29 trillion. By Friday morning, the stock price settled at $88.82, extending a slide that has erased much of the early market enthusiasm.

Market Valuation Shifts and Sector Drop

Friday's trading levels suggest a revaluation closer to $1.16 trillion, a significant drop from the initial closing figure recorded by Dow Jones Market Data. The decline in Anthropic shares is part of a broader pullback in the artificial intelligence industry. Sandisk stock fell 18.24 percent, Nebius Group dropped 9.39 percent, and Advanced Micro Devices lost 7.72 percent. Major market indexes also suffered, with the Dow down 2.19 percent, the S&P 500 off 2.02 percent, and the Nasdaq down 2.25 percent.

Also read Anthropic makes stock market debut: Who stands to gain from the blockbuster IPO?

Market volatility surged as the VIX jumped 8.93 percent during the session. In fixed income and commodities, the 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.979 percent. Crude oil prices fell 1.03 percent, gold dropped 3.19 percent, and bitcoin slipped 0.99 percent. The simultaneous decline across these diverse asset classes highlights the intense selling pressure affecting risk-on assets.

Analyst Divergence on Growth Trajectory

Two major Wall Street firms initiated coverage of Anthropic after Thursday's close, presenting starkly different outlooks on the company's future. Jeffrey Favuzza, a trading desk analyst at Jefferies, attributed the broader tech sell-off to Anthropic's inability to hold its opening price, noting that the move is being interpreted negatively across the sector. He highlighted that only one other IPO since 1990 has surged on its debut while the broader market was falling.

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Seaport Research analyst Jay Goldberg initiated the stock at a neutral rating, describing the company as incredible but cautioning that the IPO asks for an incredible leap of faith by investors. Goldberg pointed to a concerning deceleration in revenue growth, which slowed to 43 percent from the second to third quarter after climbing 144 percent from the first to second quarter. He stated that to merit its valuation, Anthropic must demonstrate much higher growth rates over the next two years.

Conversely, William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia initiated coverage with an outperform rating, characterizing Anthropic as a generational company driving a generational technology shift. Bhatia acknowledged the unresolved risks but argued against weighing them too heavily, stating his team does not want to miss the forest for the trees. He predicted that Anthropic will become more important over the next decade and consume a greater portion of enterprise spending as AI continues to reshape the tech landscape.

Political and Regulatory Context

Anthropic's rise occurs amidst intense political and regulatory scrutiny regarding artificial intelligence development. The company simultaneously releases powerful AI models while calling for industry regulation, a move that has drawn attention from political commentators. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written about the potential for AI policies to be influenced by leftist agendas in Silicon Valley.

As Anthropic gains more power and funding through its public listing, debates intensify over how AI governance should be structured. Critics argue that without proper oversight, control could shift to unchecked political entities or foreign adversaries, including China. The IPO marks a pivotal moment where private AI development intersects with national security and political ideology, setting the stage for future regulatory battles.

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The market's reaction to Anthropic reflects broader anxieties about the sustainability of AI valuations. While some analysts see a generational shift in enterprise technology, others view the current pricing as disconnected from near-term financial realities. Investors are now closely watching whether Anthropic can bridge this gap between its technological promise and its financial performance in the coming quarters.