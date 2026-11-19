Shares of Anthropic soared to over $111 when trading began for the first time just before noon but came crashing back down after.

Analysts broadly expected shares of Anthropic to careen skyward after its long-awaited IPO — and though they did initially soar, gravity quickly pulled them back down to Earth.

Shares of the so-called “public benefit corporation” soared to over $111 as trading began just before noon, eclipsing Anthropic’s $83 IPO price. But mere minutes later, the rally was already over, with shares plummeting back down to well below the $100 mark before stabilizing around $97. The watershed stock market debut marks the first time an exclusively AI company has gone public, testing the broader market’s appetite for the tech.

Also read Early rally for Wall Street evaporates as market waits for Anthropic’s stock to begin trading

It comes at a time when investors are already wary of the sheer amount of debt being accumulated and money being poured into data centers. Despite the initial sputters, the company now has established a market value of over $1.3 trillion. While that’sThe news comes after Elon Musk’s SpaceX went public at ain June. Though it is now heavily invested in AI, SpaceX was already running a successful rocket launch business, making a direct comparison difficult.

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There are plenty of risks investors will have to contend with, many of which were laid out in Anthropic’s IPO prospectus. Topping the list is the dramatic claim that AI could pose “,” a striking admission for any company vying for the trust of shareholders. Despite having grown revenues 12-fold in 2025 alone, its expenses still vastly outweigh them. The company lost a whopping $42 billion last year, eclipsing its 2024 losses.

In many ways, Anthropic’s IPO couldn’t have come at a worse time. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned last week after he was caught at the center of a major scandal involving affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and more than one employee. The scandal is bound to draw major regulatory scrutiny over the industry possibly breaking federal export laws.