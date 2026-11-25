Anthropic shares fall below the $83 IPO price amid a broader tech slump driven by Nvidia volatility and investor anxiety over AI sector profitability and regulatory risks.

Anthropic stock closed at 81.90 dollars on Wednesday, officially falling below its 83 dollar initial public offering price less than a week after its highly anticipated market debut. The artificial intelligence developer experienced a significant sell-off, with shares tumbling as much as 14 percent to drop below 76 dollars during intraday trading.

This sharp decline occurred against a backdrop of widespread volatility in the technology sector, largely driven by mixed signals from Nvidia. The semiconductor giant saw its shares fall by 5.9 percent, reversing the 31.5 percent rally that had occurred the previous day following the controversial reinstatement of CEO Jensen Huang.

Also read Anthropic IPO Crashes as AI Bubble Fears Spark Global Market Sell-Off

The combined effect of these movements dragged New York's tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index down by 2 percent. Investors are now grappling with the rapid erosion of value that characterized Anthropic's first few days as a public company. The initial euphoria has been replaced by cautious reassessment of the company's long-term viability.

For Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI chatbot, the valuation has retreated dramatically from its early peaks. The company's market value dropped to 1.07 trillion dollars, erasing more than 900 billion dollars from its intraday high of 2 trillion dollars in just a few days. This correction represents a sobering reality check for the record-breaking float.

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Market analysts note that the speed of this decline is unprecedented for a mega-cap listing. Chris Beauchamp of trading platform IG highlighted that losing the 83 dollar offer price so quickly is a major development. In comparison, Elon Musk's SpaceX took a full month to suffer a similar post-IPO decline, indicating heightened investor sensitivity.

The broader context of this sell-off involves deep structural anxieties about the artificial intelligence sector. Investors are questioning funding models, long-term profitability, and local resistance to data center development. These fundamental concerns predate the Nvidia scandal and highlight systemic risks facing AI firms.

Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia has further complicated the market sentiment. He was forced to resign following allegations of affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, but was reinstated following pressure from Donald Trump. This development has drawn sharp criticism regarding board independence and political interference.

Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, emphasized the seriousness of the governance issues. She noted that the circumstances surrounding Huang's reinstatement raise uncomfortable questions about the rule of law and corporate accountability. The market is now scrutinizing the intersection of politics and tech leadership.

James St Aubin of Ocean Park Asset Management in California warned that the recent relief rally is unlikely to be sustainable. He predicted that investors will likely see more selling pressure once the initial shock of Huang's return fades. The core questions about AI funding and profitability remain unresolved.

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Regulatory risks are also intensifying as Huang faces questioning from Congress next week. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have expressed serious concerns over his comeback and potential breaches of rules regarding the export of advanced AI chips to China. The political fallout threatens to add further downward pressure on tech stocks.

Analysts warn that questions over whether Huang was targeted by Chinese intelligence pose significant risks for investors. The scrutiny extends to the company's accounts and the potential implications for US national security. This environment creates a challenging landscape for new tech listings.

The market outlook remains uncertain as participants digest these multiple layers of risk. The rapid correction in Anthropic's share price serves as a stark indicator of changing investor sentiment. The era of unchecked enthusiasm for AI valuations may be coming to an end.

Investors are now closely monitoring how regulatory hurdles and governance scandals will impact future market performance. The convergence of political controversy and financial skepticism suggests a period of increased volatility. The technology sector must now prove its resilience in a more demanding environment.