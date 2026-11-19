Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share, raising $81.34 billion and eclipsing SpaceX to become the largest initial public offering in history based on initial pricing.

Anthropic has officially priced its initial public offering at $81.34 billion, establishing a new global benchmark for corporate fundraising and surpassing the historic record previously held by SpaceX. The artificial intelligence company, renowned for developing the Claude language model, offered 980 million shares at a price of $83 each on Thursday, November 19, 2026. This aggressive pricing strategy places Anthropic firmly in the record books as the largest initial public offering in history based on initial pricing terms.

The scale of this transaction highlights the immense capital currently flowing into the artificial intelligence sector, as major financial institutions and individual retail investors alike compete for stakes in the developers of advanced large language models. The offering valued the company at approximately $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis, reflecting the market's intense confidence in Anthropic's technological capabilities and future growth potential. This valuation milestone underscores the rapid shift in how high-growth artificial intelligence enterprises are priced in the public markets.

Also read Anthropic Raises $81 Billion in Largest Ever IPO, Valued at $1.5 Trillion

Of the total 980 million shares offered, approximately 956.35 million are newly issued shares, directing roughly $79.38 billion in gross proceeds directly to the company. The remaining 23.65 million shares are being sold by existing shareholders, generating approximately $1.96 billion for those early backers. These financial details confirm the massive infusion of capital that will fuel Anthropic's ongoing research and development efforts in the competitive AI landscape.

Anthropic initially indicated it would sell 825 million shares within a price range of $70 to $78 per share, but the overwhelming demand from institutional investors led to a significant expansion of the offering. The company increased the total number of shares by 155 million and set the final price $5 above the highest end of the original guidance range. This pricing announcement signaled strong investor appetite and demonstrated the significant market interest in Anthropic's technological portfolio and business model.

Elon Musk's SpaceX held the title for the largest initial public offering this year after pricing a $75 billion deal in June 2026. That offering consisted of 555.6 million shares at $135 each, which was already more than 2.5 times the size of the previous record holder. While Anthropic has taken the crown for initial pricing, SpaceX retains the historical record for the largest completed initial public offering after underwriters exercised their full option to purchase additional shares. That final figure for SpaceX reached $86.25 billion before fees, involving a total of 638.9 million shares.

Advertisement

Anthropic entered this historic debut with more than $16 billion in revenue during the first half of the year, though the company has yet to turn a consistent profit. Investors are currently anticipating that profitability will be achieved soon, driving the high valuation. The listing was executed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT, providing immediate access to a market cap that values the AI giant at approximately $1.5 trillion. The successful execution of this offering cements Anthropic's position as a dominant player in the tech industry.

Shares of Anthropic are expected to begin active trading on Thursday, November 19, 2026, marking the first day of open market transactions for the artificial intelligence firm. Individual investors have been permitted to purchase up to $250 million worth of shares during this initial trading session, ensuring broad market participation in the historic event. This accessibility allows a wider range of participants to engage with one of the most significant financial transactions in recent history.

Prior to both of these recent technology sector giants going public, the global record belonged to Saudi Aramco, which raised $29.4 billion during its 2019 listing in Riyadh. Saudi Aramco surpassed Alibaba when the state-owned oil giant listed on Riyadh's Tadawul exchange in December 2019. The Saudi government initially offered approximately 1.5% of the company, with an additional share sale in January 2020 bringing the total proceeds to $29.4 billion. This listing was a centrepiece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan to diversify the Saudi economy.

The context of these massive fundraising efforts illustrates the broader trends in global capital markets. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba raised $25 billion through its September 2014 listing on the New York Stock Exchange after underwriters purchased additional shares. The offering surpassed Agricultural Bank of China's IPO to become the world's largest at the time. It gave international investors access to China's rapidly expanding online retail market and established a fundraising record that stood for five years.

Japanese telecommunications conglomerate SoftBank also made significant strides with its December 2018 listing of its Japanese telecommunications subsidiary in Tokyo, raising approximately $23.5 billion in Japan's largest IPO. The offering allowed the parent company to raise funds as it expanded its global technology investments through the Vision Fund. These historical precedents highlight how the scale of modern tech IPOs has evolved over the last decade.

Financial institutions have also played a pivotal role in these records. Agricultural Bank of China raised $22.1 billion through simultaneous listings in Hong Kong and Shanghai in 2010, narrowly surpassing the record set by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China four years earlier. Originally focused on financing Chinese agriculture, the lender had grown into one of the country's largest commercial banks by the time of its listing.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China previously raised $21.9 billion in 2006 after underwriters exercised their option to purchase additional shares. Its shares began trading in Hong Kong and Shanghai on the same day, marking a significant moment for Chinese financial markets. Similarly, American International Group raised $20.5 billion by listing its Asian life insurance business, AIA, in Hong Kong in 2010.

Visa also set a major precedent with its March 2008 pricing of 406 million shares at $44 each, marking the largest US IPO at the time. The payments network ultimately issued 446.6 million shares, bringing gross proceeds to approximately $19.7 billion and net proceeds to $19.1 billion. These historical comparisons provide essential context for understanding the magnitude of Anthropic's current achievement.

Advertisement

The listing of Anthropic marks a significant shift in the valuation of artificial intelligence companies. The scale of this transaction highlights the immense capital currently flowing into the sector. Major financial institutions and individual retail investors alike are competing for stakes in the developers of advanced large language models. This competition drives the high valuation and reflects the market's optimism about the future of AI technology.

Individual investors have been permitted to purchase up to $250 million worth of shares during this initial trading session. This ensures broad market participation in the historic event. The successful execution of this offering cements Anthropic's position as a dominant player in the tech industry. It signals a major shift in how high-growth artificial intelligence enterprises are valued and capitalized in the public markets.

The company's ability to raise such a massive amount of capital demonstrates the strong investor confidence in its long-term prospects. Despite not yet turning a consistent profit, the anticipation of future profitability has driven the high valuation. Investors are betting on the transformative potential of Anthropic's AI technologies and its ability to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced language models.

As shares begin trading, the market will closely watch how Anthropic performs in the public markets. The company's ability to manage its rapid growth and deliver on its financial promises will be critical to sustaining its high valuation. The success of this IPO could set a new standard for future technology companies seeking to go public in the AI sector.

The broader implications of this record-breaking IPO extend beyond just Anthropic. It reflects a wider trend in the technology sector where AI companies are commanding unprecedented valuations. Investors are willing to pay a premium for companies that are at the forefront of this technological revolution. This trend is likely to continue as the AI industry matures and its potential applications expand across various sectors.

The entry of Anthropic into the public markets also provides new opportunities for individual investors to participate in the AI revolution. The ability to purchase shares of a leading AI company through the stock market democratizes access to this high-growth sector. This broader participation helps to spread the benefits of technological innovation across a wider segment of the population.

The successful completion of this IPO also underscores the resilience and adaptability of the financial markets. Despite global economic uncertainties, the demand for high-growth technology stocks remains strong. This indicates that investors are still confident in the long-term potential of the technology sector, particularly in the rapidly growing AI industry. The market's response to Anthropic's IPO serves as a vote of confidence in the future of artificial intelligence.