Anthropic sets IPO valuation target up to 1.4 trillion dollars, aims to raise 64.4 billion

Anthropic is targeting a valuation of up to 1.4 trillion dollars in its US IPO, aiming to raise up to 64.4 billion dollars by selling 825 million shares at 70 to 78 dollars each, after a selloff in AI stocks.

Anthropic is targeting a valuation of up to 1.4 trillion dollars in its US stock market debut, according to an updated filing on Tuesday. The company aims to raise up to 64.4 billion dollars in its initial public offering by selling 825 million shares at a price range of 70 to 78 dollars per share.

The target is well below the 2 trillion dollars previously discussed. At one point this year, investors expected the IPO to take place in October and to seek a valuation as high as 2 trillion dollars. The reduced target follows a dramatic selloff in AI stocks last week. The IPO is expected imminently after the California-based firm previously guided to a listing after the US midterm elections.

Also read Anthropic Launches Claude Models Ahead of Trillion Dollar IPO

Waiting for that political storm to pass has seen its valuation plunge dramatically from initial reports suggesting Anthropic could raise as much as 100 billion dollars at a valuation of around 2 trillion dollars. The steep decline in global stock markets last week was led by the tech-laden Nasdaq and the larger S&P 500 indices. This added to long-established concerns over the billions spent by technology firms and whether a bubble is forming.

Anthropic IPO Valuation Cut

Investors are also concerned over the amount of debt used to fund AI spending. Anthropic will also raise 26 billion dollars via a separate private placement deal with cornerstone investors including Alphabet's Google, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. Together with investments from cornerstones, which include Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and TSMC, the Anthropic share offering will raise a total of up to 90.4 billion dollars.

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Certain Anthropic board members and entities affiliated or associated with them have indicated interest in buying up to 303 million dollars of shares from the offering. Britain's army of retail investors will be offered the chance to take part with a minimum investment of 250 pounds. Platforms such as AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown and Interactive Investor are preparing to take orders from customers hoping to buy shares before they start trading on the open market.

Applications close at 3pm on November 18. Around 20 per cent of the shares on offer are allocated to private investors outside of the US, including an Anthropic offer to investors in the UK. There are already concerns that demand for Anthropic stock may be so strong that British investors face a repeat of the summer's 1.3 trillion dollar sale of shares in SpaceX, receiving fewer shares than they had applied for.

This was the case in this summer's IPO of SpaceX, Elon Musk's AI and rocket group which attracted 750 million pounds in orders from private UK investors. Just 217 million pounds worth were allocated. Anyone who applied for 2,013 pounds or less received the full amount of shares they had sought. Other investors received fewer shares, with a cap of 1,000 being imposed.

Revenue Surges for Claude

Anthropic's growth has so far defied concerns thanks to surging demand for its products, particularly its viral Claude models. The company's revenues for the nine months to the end of September were 33.24 billion dollars, an increase of some 1,200 per cent over the same period last year. Its annualised revenue run rate, a sales projection watched by analysts, hit 81 billion dollars in October, from 10 billion dollars the previous month.

In the third quarter, revenue jumped 47 per cent from a quarter earlier to 16.96 billion dollars, though the pace of growth slowed. It had surged 144 per cent in the prior quarter. The company attributed the breakneck growth to the rapid adoption of Claude, including specialized products targeting industries such as healthcare, financial services and legal services.

But its previous filing revealed a quarter of its revenue came from two unnamed customers, fuelling further fears over the circular nature of AI spending. This means suppliers and chipmakers invest money in AI developers, who then use the cash to buy products and services from those same companies. The prospectus outlined a range of risks facing both the company and the technology.

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AI Safety and Risk Warnings

It warned that competitors could gain an edge by developing models faster and that advances in AI could outpace Anthropic's ability to put adequate safety and security measures in place. The warnings come amid a growing number of incidents involving rogue AI agents that have escaped sandboxed environments and breached private company systems, alongside concerns that increasingly capable AI tools could be used by hackers to penetrate protected networks.

In its IPO prospectus, Anthropic dedicated almost a quarter of its 400-page prospectus to laying out the risk factors. It warned that advanced AI systems posed catastrophic or existential risks to humanity, particularly if such systems were misused, replicated, weaponised, or allowed to operate with a high degree of autonomy.

The filing also highlighted how its rapid growth depends on securing vast amounts of future computing capacity, some of which relies on financing beyond the company's control, including from Amazon and Alphabet's Google. The listing move follows Elon Musk's SpaceX, which raised 75 billion dollars in the world's largest IPO in June, at a valuation of nearly 1.75 trillion dollars, excluding additional shares purchased by underwriters through the greenshoe option.

Company History and Market Debut

Anthropic's IPO falls short of the record set by SpaceX's market debut this summer, which valued Elon Musk's rocket firm at 1.78 trillion dollars. Anthropic, led by CEO Dario Amodei, was founded in 2021 by a group of researchers who left OpenAI following disagreements over governance and AI safety. The company was founded by former OpenAI researchers, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei.

Its early focus on training its models for coding helped to propel the company to become one of the leading global AI firms, but chief executive Dario Amodei has called for the sector to slow the pace of development. The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT after the IPO closes.

This would make Anthropic one of the few major companies to go public this fall as higher borrowing costs, geopolitical turmoil and rising bond yields weigh on the IPO market. Backing Anthropic is a high-risk bet on a five-year-old company in a groundbreaking field. As recently as in September 2025, the business was estimated to be worth 184 billion dollars, against the current value of up to 1.4 trillion dollars.

There is also mounting anxiety over the payback from the billions being lavished by the tech giants on AI. Yet a dash for Anthropic shares is expected, suggesting that allocations larger than the modest 250 pound minimum could be scaled back.