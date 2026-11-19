Anthropic began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT after completing the largest IPO in history, raising $81 billion as shares opened at $110, 32 percent above the $83 pricing level.

Anthropic opened for trading this morning on the Nasdaq stock exchange, completing the largest initial public offering in history and marking the stunning market debut of the world's leading artificial intelligence company.

CEO Dario Amodei rang the Nasdaq opening bell at 9:30am to mark the occasion, as his company began trading under the ticker symbol ANT. The company raised an unprecedented 81 billion dollars in its IPO. The shares opened at 110 dollars, more than 32 percent above the 83 dollar IPO pricing level, stunning Wall Street and giving the company a total market cap of nearly 2 trillion dollars.

Also read Anthropic Sets November 19 for Nasdaq Trading Debut as IPO Pricing Finalizes

Anthropic Raises Unprecedented 81 Billion in IPO

Anthropic said Wednesday that it would offer 980 million shares of Class A common stock priced at 83 dollars per share. Anthropic originally priced its shares in a range of 70 to 78 dollars, but ultimately bumped its IPO price per share amid a flood of investor demand. The IPO values the company behind the Claude chatbot at roughly 1.5 trillion dollars, more than companies such as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Walmart.

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Anthropic has previously said it will raise an additional 26 billion dollars from a slate of other companies, including chipmaker AMD, chip infrastructure provider Broadcom, Google, Microsoft and Nvidia, bringing its fundraising total to around 107 billion dollars. The company is the first frontier AI lab to go public. In its investment prospectus, Anthropic wrote that We believe that AI is one of the most consequential technologies in human history.

The company believes it could rapidly accelerate scientific innovation, greatly increase economic growth rates, bring cures for major diseases within reach and solve problems that have resisted generations of human effort. But the same document offers a stark warning: Sufficiently advanced AI systems could pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity. In a video posted earlier this week, one Anthropic researcher warned that AI would likely leave pretty much all humans on Earth permanently unemployable and dependent on government welfare.

Tao Lin, who works on safeguards for Anthropic's Claude models, said in an interview with Palisade Research that he expects broadly superhuman AI in almost every field by around the end of 2027. Co-founders Dario Amodei and his younger sister Daniela Amodei left senior leadership roles at OpenAI in late 2020 to launch Anthropic with five other former colleagues in 2021.

Co-founders and Employees Hold Billions in Shares

In addition to the Amodei siblings, the other five co-founders are chief compute officer Tom Brown, research director Jack Clark, chief science officer Jared Kaplan, chief architect Sam McCandlish and Chris Olah, who leads interpretability research efforts. The seven co-founders each sold 3.4 million shares in the IPO, according to the company's filings, leaving them owning from 237 to 241 million shares in the company, worth a total of around 26 billion dollars each.

Approximately 5,300 Anthropic employees own equity grants that will be worth tens of billions of dollars once their lockup periods expire. Around 1,000 early hires own stock grants worth 100 million dollars or more a piece, while thousands of newer hires hold smaller packages averaging around 20 million dollars each. All in all, the company's employees hold around 216 billion dollars in stock at the IPO price, with another 160 billion dollars reserved for future hires.

Ashton Kutcher's venture capital firm Sound Ventures invested 435 million dollars in Anthropic back in 2023, when the company was valued around 5 billion dollars, and after the IPO the firm's position is worth around 7 billion dollars, firmly establishing Kutcher as a billionaire. In addition, as a public benefit corporation Anthropic allocated 5 percent of its shares to a dedicated fund aimed at supporting the responsible development of AI.

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Anthropic will make its official market debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Thursday, providing a key test of investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence companies. The company will trade under the ticker symbol ANT. Matthew Kennedy, a senior market strategist at investment bank Renaissance Capital, thinks Anthropic shares could reach 100 dollars by the end of their first day of trading.

IPO Stock Could Waver Despite Initial Surge

However, like many companies that go public in a blockbuster, and perhaps overhyped, share offering, Anthropic's stock could well waver in the months to come. In a Truist study of 32 of the biggest ever IPOs, more than half saw their shares slide by at least 50 percent at some point during their first year of trading.

Anthropic's IPO comes at a critical time for the AI industry, as investors are asking harder questions about the sector's growing losses, capital investments and returns, Sam Grelck, an equity strategy analyst at Truist Advisory Services, a unit of Truist Financial, told CBS News. I wouldn't view Anthropic's IPO as a verdict on AI, but the reception can give us another indication of investors' appetite for the AI theme after what's been a challenging few years, Grelck said.

In many respects, this IPO may mark a turning point in the AI space, Gavin Ezekowitz, CIO and co-founder of BFA Global Investors, told the Daily Mail. We may be now moving to a phase where the true value is measured in the outcomes from all that compute. The IPO leaves many questioning what happened to OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, which has struggled to get its own market debut in order over recent months.

Whatever you think about the IPO today, OpenAI's loss to Anthropic will be studied, and Anthropic is dominating in nearly every financial metric, Nic Puckrin, markets expert and former Goldman Sachs analyst, told the Daily Mail. Anthropic's public offering caps a remarkable rise for a company founded just five years ago and sets a high bar for other AI firms weighing their own listings.