Anthropic began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT, closing its first day at $97.17 per share, up 17% from its $83 IPO price, for a market cap of roughly $1.3 trillion. The debut is the largest stock market debut of all time, surpassing SpaceX.

Anthropic closed its first day of trading on the Nasdaq at $97.17 per share, up 17% from its $83 per share IPO price, giving the Claude maker a roughly $1.3 trillion valuation.

Anthropic Stock Opens High At Debut

The stock opened at $111.50, which gave Anthropic a fully diluted valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion. In premarket trading the following morning, Anthropic stock hovered around $88 per share. The debut is the largest stock market debut of all time, underscoring the enormous amount of money being invested in AI and the growing influence of the technology on everything from the stock market to the broader US economy.

Also read Anthropic prices IPO at $83 per share, raising $81.3 billion in largest US IPO

The IPO included a separate $26 billion investment from major tech companies like Nvidia, bringing the total amount raised to $107.3 billion before an additional option for banks to sell more shares. That already outpaced SpaceX's total $86 billion figure, accounting for its own option for banks to sell more shares. Anthropic's stock trading volume also surpassed SpaceX's share volume on its Nasdaq debut.

During its debut, more than 851 million shares of Anthropic changed hands, compared with the 522 million shares traded by SpaceX on June 12, 2026. The company trades under the ticker symbol ANT. Anthropic is not profitable yet because it is still investing in its AI tools. It has spending commitments of roughly $900 billion in the coming years as it spends money to get compute power to train its cutting-edge AI models and support people using them.

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The company needs to lock in extraordinary revenue growth to justify its business model and valuation. As a newly public company, Anthropic now has roughly $232.4 billion in pro forma cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, providing a strong financial cushion even as massive, multi-decade infrastructure bills wait just beyond the IPO cushion.

Anthropic Employees Amass Massive Fortunes

Based on share counts in SEC filings, Anthropic's roughly 5,300 employees are sitting on a combined fortune of around $232 billion at the $83 IPO price, which averages out to roughly $44 million per worker, according to CNBC. Private-share marketplace Hill.com estimates that a majority of Anthropic's staff are now millionaires, including roughly 2,800 workers holding stakes worth at least $10 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 when a group of employees at OpenAI left to start a new company with a focus on AI safety. That startup released its first version of Claude to the public in March 2023, a few months after OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public in November 2022. When Anthropic released Claude Code in early 2025, it quickly gained traction with software developers.

Revenue continued to soar after the launch of Claude Cowork in early 2026 and as Anthropic established itself as a core provider of agentic AI tools. As a private company, there was less visibility into Anthropic's finances. Going public means the company will now be required to disclose more information about its revenue, spending and losses every quarter, offering a pulse check on the health of the AI boom. Anthropic earns revenue through companies and people using its Claude products.

Anthropic's revenue has experienced dramatic growth, helping the company fetch its more than $1 trillion expected valuation and putting it at the forefront of how AI companies are trying to become profitable businesses. Stock market strategists point to mid-October 2022 as the start of the AI bull market, which took off after ChatGPT was released on November 30, 2022. The Nasdaq Composite has gained roughly 135% since the start of the bull market, adding $26 trillion in market value.

Anthropic Joins Public Markets Amid AI Boom

Now, one of the core AI companies has joined the public markets. By going public, Anthropic is in part carrying the weight of the AI boom on its shoulders. Investors are keen to see how the frontier labs can turn their models into steady profit streams, justify enormous spending on the data center buildout and deliver returns. Optimistic investors believe that demand for AI tools will continue to surge as more companies adopt the technology.

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Analysts expect Anthropic to pursue other methods for revenue growth, including the development of specialized models that can be used in industries such as health and science. But skeptics question whether the company can maintain its growth and revenue as competition intensifies.

A bearish case for Anthropic is that AI tools are going to become more like a commodity, where customers can pick and choose between different providers with ease, making it difficult to retain strong pricing power and eating into revenue. Anthropic's IPO could help restore confidence in the AI trade, which has been shaken in recent weeks by concerns about a slowdown to the data center buildout.

But if it falls short of expectations during trading, that could add to investors' doubts.

"Investor sentiment toward AI has been extremely volatile, and while a successful IPO will likely turn that sentiment positive in the near term, the long-term trajectory of Anthropic's business and performance is what could really instill greater confidence in the AI trade," said Avery Marquez, director of investment strategies at Renaissance Capital. "Both of them are much bigger than any previous IPO," said Jay Ritter, professor emeritus and director of the IPO Initiative at the University of Florida.

"What's also remarkable is that Anthropic is less than six years old. " Anthropic's debut could vault it into the ranks of the world's largest publicly traded companies. The offering comes alongside a separate $26 billion investment from major tech companies like Nvidia, bringing the total amount raised to $107.3 billion before an additional option for banks to sell more shares, which could lift Anthropic's total haul even more.

There are also growing concerns about the potential for AI agents to go rogue and for the increasingly powerful technology to be used in harmful ways, as well as about releasing advanced models to the public. Still, Anthropic's record-shattering Nasdaq debut leaves the AI lab flush with cash for the year ahead, even as massive, multi-decade infrastructure bills wait just beyond the IPO cushion.