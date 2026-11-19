Investors betting a barnstorming $107 billion will weigh whether the company’s AI safety strategy and growing public anger towards data centers could impact its growth.

has about $200 billion in the bank, more than every tech giant besides Alphabet. But the AI lab has also committed to paying vendors more than $900 billion over the next 19 years, mostly to develop Some financial analysts say that gap doesn’t look concerning when you factor in that the company’s most recent quarterly sales were $17 billion, up more than 1,100 percent from the year before.

Whether investors agree will become apparent on midday Thursday when Anthropic shares begin trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol ANT. The case for pessimism over the long term rests on issues that may slow Anthropic’s progress in developing new tools. This month,show no signs of slowing.

Also read Anthropic IPO UK Allocation Risk Amid Record Demand

Delays in the launch or expansion of new facilities could leave Anthropic struggling to train more powerful AI models.is going to benefit everyone, or just a few people,” says Elaine Matheny, one of 70 members of Mason County United, a grassroots organization fighting an under-construction data center intended for Anthropic in West Virginia.

“Do we really need to cover up all our farmland so Claude can do all our thinking for us? ” Then there are the concerns about the safety and security of Anthropic’s models. At a livestreamed investor meeting last week, Anthropic CEOsaid developing safeguards was the limiting factor in deploying its AI models.

“We don’t want these agents to run wild,” he said. It’s possible the company could prioritize safety to a point that stunts growth. The San Francisco-based developer is organized as a public benefit corporation, a legal designation that allows it to prioritize societal impacts alongside shareholder interests. Amodeithe company held back a new model earlier this year, jeopardizing sales to protect the public from potentially harmful technology.

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He also has said the company tries to screen for hires “oriented toward the public benefit” to ingrain the safety culture among its 5,300 employees, which is “painful in the short run” as the company passes over otherwise qualified candidates. Anthropic’s market debut is the largest for a so-called PBC, and the first for a company solely focused on generative AI development.

It also represents a triumph for the handful ofwith the US Department of Defense this year over limits on Claude use doesn’t appear to have significantly slowed growth. Overall, the number of customers spending six figures annually is up 12 times compared to a year ago.

“I don’t think you could have dreamt of an that’s as good,” says Tomasz Tunguz, general partner at the investment firm Theory Ventures. Because of how Anthropic must account for compensating employees with stock, it’s still wildly unprofitable—over $104 billion in losses this year through September. That’s no matter when investors are eager to buy shares and lend money.

The IPO raised about $81 billion , which is more thanin June in a previous world record. Anthropic’s initial valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion fell short of SpaceX’s nearly $1.8 trillion, though the Elon Musk-led rocket maker does have a more sprawling business beyond AI. have increased the possibility of new regulations on emerging technologies.

Fears about the debt enabling AI data center development are rising, and a potential pullback in investment from Nvidia after CEO Jensen Huang’s sudden exithave insisted investors are bullish in the long term because demand for AI models is surging. But it’s questionable whether the companies can sustain their business without coming up with ever more powerful models that drive their profits by enabling customers to automate new types of work.

Without eye-catching capabilities, customers could shift to cheaper alternatives.in September, citing a belief that humanity could be destroyed within a couple of years without even more focus on keeping models under human control. But, more recently, Coxon wasas saying that he might return to Anthropic because he suspects he could have “more of an impact” working on safety there.

Notably, Amodei mentioned safety as a challenge even above access to electricity for data centers, which many other AI companies list as their top issue. On the ground, people opposing data centers have griped about not just higher power bills, but also construction-induced traffic and housing woes, environmental pollution, and a lack of significant financial benefit.

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At data center developer Nscale’s site for Anthropic in West Virginia, extreme rain combined with grading coincided with flooding in neighbor’s backyards.

“We’re frustrated, we’re angry,” the community spokesperson Matheny says. “We want in more logical locations and not to be considering profit as the only guideline. ” “Clearly permitting a new data center development will be extremely difficult in the US,” Tunguz says.

Pushback could force Anthropic and others to focus outside the US for data centers. That will add risk, complexity, and cost, he says. A handful of labor groups and others including National Nurses United urged retirement funds to steer clear of the IPO, saying they “should not be invested in companies that harm our communities and allow a handful of individuals to accumulate historic fortunes and power.

” Yolanda Daniel, a member of the homeowner associations’ coalition Environmental Advocates Mississippi, says Anthropic is socializing the cost of AI development and privatizing the gains from it.

“That is not how a public benefit corporation operates,” she says, vowing to do everything she can to stop next year’s planned opening of an Anthropic data center across the street from her.. But there’s no guarantee of that, or that anyone will give away their money to causes that directly benefit disgruntled communities.

And if employees donate shares to one of the philanthropic funds the company offers, they also consolidate power with Amodei by handing over their voting rights to him. Amodei and his fellow cofounders collectively hold a majority of Anthropic’s shareholder voting power. Some investor watchdogs have warned about what they view.

But a successful debut will show investors are entrusting Amodei and his associates with building the biggest company in the world—that is if he can find the employees and data centers to do it.is a senior writer for WIRED, covering the inner workings of Big Tech companies. He writes about how apps and gadgets are built and about their impacts while giving voice to the stories of the