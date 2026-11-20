Anthropic’s $81B IPO topped SpaceX’s initial offering, but its first-day stock gains and net retail buying lagged despite record retail trading activity.

Retail investors traded $772 million in Anthropic shares on Thursday, the most Vanda Research has recorded for a market debut since 2012. Retail investors traded $772 million in Anthropic shares on its Nasdaq debut Thursday, but their net purchases totaled just $60 million, about half the $118 million they put into SpaceX on its first day of trading in June.

Anthropic’s first-day retail trading volume topped SpaceX’s $669 million and was the highest for any market debut in Vanda Research’s data, which go back to 2012, Yahoo FinanceofferedSpaceX shares gained 19.2% in their June 12 debut, closing at $160.95 against an IPO price of $135, according to. Although Anthropic’s base offering exceeded SpaceX’s initial $75 billion sale, SpaceX ultimately raised $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised their option to purchase additional shares.about $250 million in net retail buying, more than four times Thursday’s total.

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Its forecast drew on retail trading in past market debuts and the volume of Anthropic perpetual futures traded on decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.