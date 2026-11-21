Levent Alpoge uses Anthropic's Claude AI to claim a proof for the 167-year-old Riemann Hypothesis. Experts await verification of this potential mathematical breakthrough.

Levent Alpoge, a researcher at artificial intelligence company Anthropic, has publicly announced a claimed proof of the Riemann Hypothesis. He states that he used the firm's generative AI model, Claude, to develop this solution for a problem that has challenged mathematicians for over 160 years. This announcement has immediately sparked intense debate within the scientific community regarding the role of artificial intelligence in pure mathematics.

Historical Context of Riemann Hypothesis

German mathematician Bernhard Riemann first proposed this hypothesis in the year 1859. It addresses the distribution of prime numbers and is widely regarded as the most important open question in the field of pure mathematics. The problem is so significant that it was selected as one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems by the Clay Mathematics Institute in the year 2000. Solving any of these problems comes with a $1 million prize, but the solution must withstand two years of peer scrutiny.

Also read Anthropic Mathematician Levent Alpöge Claims Claude Solved Riemann Hypothesis

Role of Claude AI in Discovery

Alpoge revealed that he worked alongside the Claude chatbot to discover the proof. He released a four-page note on Friday outlining his findings. He explained that he produced a version of the proof in Lean, a programming language designed to allow computers to check mathematical arguments. He noted that a full written argument would be extremely long and that he had not yet mastered all the mathematics involved to write it up properly.

Expert Reactions and Verification Needs

Leading specialists have expressed shock at the development. Brian Conrey, a leading specialist on the Riemann Hypothesis, told AFP news agency that this is a monumental moment in human history. He stated he did not see this coming and believed no human was about to find this solution alone. However, he emphasized that the claim has not been independently verified and he had not yet seen the full manuscript, only the remarks posted on Alpoge's website.

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Corporate Timing and Ethical Concerns

Alpoge acknowledged that he consulted Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei before announcing the result. He admitted the timing could be viewed cynically, particularly as Anthropic recently made headlines with its Wall Street debut. This announcement follows a similar claim by rival OpenAI, where an AI model reportedly solved a problem regarding fluid equations. Mathematcians consider that proof correct but unvetted, leading to disputes over credit that Alpoge hopes to avoid.

Impact on Future Mathematical Research

Nestor Guillen, a visiting professor at New York University, praised Alpoge for his transparency. He noted that the back-and-forth process showed AI working more like a tool rather than a machine god. This approach may help dispel fears of corporate controversy surrounding credit for AI-assisted discoveries. The mathematical community now waits for the formal submission of the proof to peer-reviewed journals for final validation.