Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share, above its expected range, raising $68 billion and valuing the AI company at about $1.5 trillion ahead of its Nasdaq debut on Thursday.

Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share on Wednesday, according to multiple reports, an amount above the expected price range that values the artificial intelligence giant at $1.5 trillion.

Anthropic IPO Valuation and Pricing Details

The San Francisco-based maker of the Claude AI tool is set to make its debut Thursday on Wall Street under the ticker symbol ANT on the Nasdaq. The company had set a price range of $70 to $78 per share, offering 825 million shares. The IPO is now set to raise $68 billion. Factoring in another $26 billion in private placement, Anthropic's offering of over $94 billion is set to blow past SpaceX's $86 billion raised in June.

Also read Anthropic IPO Priced at $83, Exceeding $78 Target Amid Record Demand

Anthropic's fully diluted valuation comes to about $1.5 trillion, a bit behind SpaceX's record IPO valuation of about $1.8 trillion in June. Bankers previously said the Anthropic listing is close to seven times oversubscribed, making for an IPO that will extend its fundraising lead over arch-rival OpenAI while enhancing the personal fortunes of Anthropic's co-founders.

Anthropic decided to barrel ahead with the IPO despite jitters among some investors over market volatility, a potential regulatory crackdown by a Democratic-led Congress next year and growing anti-AI sentiment among the public. There is also the spectacular downfall of one of the industry's biggest cheerleaders, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, over extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Huang's recent shock resignation as CEO of Nvidia, one of the companies at the heart of the AI boom, sent many tech stocks plummeting earlier this month. The IPO offers a way to raise money without going deeper into debt. Anthropic already has taken on $6.2 billion in debt, which it acknowledges in financial filings is substantial.

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Adding to the strain, the company is unprofitable, at least under standard accounting rules, suggesting its resources are limited to pay interest and principal. While the company has ample cash for now, it will likely run through it quickly if it cannot raise more soon, given its outsized spending plans.

Anthropic Massive Infrastructure Spending Plans

The company said it has already signed leases and other deals requiring it to spend $900 billion on computing power and infrastructure in the coming years, including $70 billion in the next 12 months. An IPO is essentially a way to raise money instead of going into further debt. And borrowing has gotten more expensive.

That is partly due to inflation fears and partly due to the sector's massive cash needs, which have drawn comparisons to the Gilded Age splurge on railroads. Lenders fear AI companies have taken on too much debt to expand while having no clear path to profitability. Anthropic's IPO also means its employees can begin to sell their vested stock, a payout that will make many of them millionaires.

The IPO could also give Anthropic enormous resources to accelerate its expansion and potentially add billions of dollars to the fortunes of CEO Dario Amodei and his sister and co-founder, Daniela Amodei. Amodei and his six fellow co-founders are sitting pretty. Each is poised to sell about $250 million in shares while holding onto stakes valued at at least $18 billion apiece, according to reports.

Formed in 2021 by former OpenAI leaders, Anthropic is locked in a fight for dominance with that company. But both companies have plenty of other competitors, including Google, startups in the U.S. and China and SpaceX, which has an AI business. Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceX's AI division have all lost more money than they have made because of the huge costs associated with building AI. That has fueled growing concerns about a bubble forming in the AI sector.

Dario Amodei AI Safety Warnings and Predictions

Dario Amodei cautioned in September that the AI industry should slow its fast-moving development to give safety measures time to catch up. Without such a slowdown, Amodei warned that AI could be capable of letting loose a swarm of agents that could take over the entire internet within six to 12 months. Amodei has been at the forefront of fears sweeping Silicon Valley and Washington, putting out statements and essays warning about the power of his company's AI systems.

Amodei's dire predictions include the potential for humans to lose control of AI, with dire consequences, or for power over the tech to become too concentrated. If an extraordinarily powerful AI is used by one person or company to impress their worldview onto everyone else, the results could be extremely dystopian, Amodei has warned.

Meanwhile, Anthropic has gotten into a string of high-profile spats, most notably with Pete Hegseth's Defense Department, over the use of its tools. Many investors appear to be betting the doomsday predictions are so much sound and fury, signifying nothing.

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Dan Ives, partner and analyst at Yorkville Ives and Co., told The Post that in regards to the Dario essay humanity fears, many investors view that as background noise relative to how important Anthropic is because there are risks, but the opportunity and the growth with Anthropic way outweigh the risks for many investors. It is a white knuckle period and it is a vote of confidence that Anthropic could have a successful IPO with the black cloud around Nvidia, Jensen and the AI trade, he added.

Amid those fears, the regulatory environment could also change for Anthropic once the new Congress is in session. Newly elected Democrats are vowing to crack down on the industry amid a national backlash against data centers, giving new impetus to a congressional effort last year to enact a national moratorium on new ones. And two big states offering incentives for data centers, Texas and Georgia, just elected Democratic governors vowing to stop new construction.

Adding to the pressure is the possibility that demand for AI shares could drop or even collapse. Investors have become anxious about the massive financing needs of the sector, and several tech companies have pulled IPO plans recently. OpenAI is not planning to go public until next year. The goal of most companies, above all, is to do well for their owners.

Anthropic Public Benefit Corporation Structure

Usually, that means making profits and growing the business. Anthropic says it too will consider its stockholders, but it will balance their interests against another fundamental goal: the responsible development and maintenance of advanced AI for the long-term benefit of humanity. Like its rival OpenAI, Anthropic is a public-benefit corporation, a legal designation used by companies that pledge to balance shareholder interests with the public good.

How that will play out for companies worth potentially trillions of dollars is uncharted territory. Anthropic has set up a long-term benefit trust that will have the ability to elect or remove a majority of the company's board of directors. The trust will not run the day-to-day operations of Anthropic. But its influence means the company could opt for strategies that may not make the most money for investors.

Still, the at-times bizarre behavior of Anthropic's employees, including top executives, seems likely to remain under heavy scrutiny as the world seeks to understand who is behind the company. Daniela Amodei, who serves as president of the AI giant, has been subject to scrutiny for her apparent fascination with anthropomorphizing stuffed animals. The company also has ties to the cult-like Effective Altruism movement. Wall Street is counting on massive growth for Anthropic.

Some investment bank projections put its revenue at $52 billion to $53 billion in 2026, rising to $135 billion to $137 billion in 2027 and approximately $270 billion to $280 billion in 2028. Many investors view the Dario essay humanity fears as background noise relative to how important Anthropic is because there are risks, but the opportunity and the growth with Anthropic way outweigh the risks for many investors, Ives said.