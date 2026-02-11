Anthropic Posts $17B Quarterly Revenue, $23.3B Net Loss in Updated IPO Filing

Anthropic reported nearly $17 billion in third-quarter revenue but a net loss of $23.3 billion, alongside $895 billion in AI infrastructure spending commitments, as it prepares for a potential pre-Thanksgiving IPO.

Anthropic reported nearly $17 billion in third-quarter revenue but a net loss of more than $20 billion, according to an updated IPO filing released on Monday.

The company lost $23.3 billion in the quarter, up from $12.1 billion a year earlier. The quarterly revenue marked a 12-fold surge compared to the same period one year ago, the filing said. On a quarterly basis, Anthropic lost $23.3 billion on revenue of $17 billion. The San Francisco-based company behind the Claude chatbot also disclosed that it has committed to spend $895 billion on AI computing and infrastructure like data centers.

Also read Anthropic posts $17 billion quarterly revenue but losses continue in fresh IPO filing

Anthropic IPO Timeline and Spending Plans

About $70 billion of that sum is due by September 2027. The numbers were released about a week after Anthropic issued its original IPO filing in preparation for what is expected to be a blockbuster Wall Street debut later this month. The IPO is expected to take place before Thanksgiving, according to Bloomberg. The filing gave no indication of how much the company ultimately expects to raise, or what the shares will be priced at when it goes public.

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Anthropic has previously said it will list its stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT. Anthropic's revenue grew by 13 times to $33.2 billion for the first nine months of the year, but it reported a net loss of $104 billion, including a charge of $94 billion for an accounting adjustment related to financing agreements.

Meanwhile, the company said it has an eye-watering $895 billion in spending commitments tied to compute and AI infrastructure with companies like Amazon and Alphabet-owned Google. About $70 billion of that sum is due by September 2027. As our compute and infrastructure capacity grows, the associated compute and infrastructure expenses have increased, Anthropic said in the filing.

Wall Street Investors Watch Anthropic IPO

The third-quarter results are particularly important to Wall Street investors who are looking for as many details as possible about the financial outlook for Anthropic. The document, like the earlier filing, shows the company's revenue is growing but profit is still elusive. If the expected timing holds, Anthropic will go public during a period of major anxiety related to massive spending by AI competitors, which has helped to spark a recent selloff in the tech sector.

The IPO was initially expected to value Anthropic at up to $2 trillion, though some investors have recently slashed the valuation to about $1.5 trillion, Reuters reported. Some current and prospective investors are valuing Anthropic at about $1.5 trillion, down from roughly $2 trillion, after the AI startup disclosed financial details at a recent investor event. The filing also confirmed that Anthropic will begin marketing the IPO as soon as Nov. 9.

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Anthropic S-1 Prospectus Risk Factors

The company's S-1 prospectus contains more than 90 pages outlining risk factors associated with Anthropic's public debut. Anthropic warned that its most advanced AI models could give rise to novel ethical and safety risks, including risks related to autonomy, manipulation, and the simulation of aspects of human psychology. The filing also warned that its models have displayed disturbing self-preserving behaviors, including resisting attempts to shut them down or even blackmail.

The AI giant also said it is being targeted by spies, including individuals seeking employment under false identities, or with ulterior or malicious motives. The company is led by Dario Amodei. Anthropic filed to go public last week, setting the stage for what could be the biggest initial public offering on record.