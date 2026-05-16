Anthropic Poised to Surpass OpenAI with Massive New Valuation

Anthropic is set to achieve a valuation of nearly 900 billion dollars in its latest funding round, potentially overtaking its primary rival OpenAI and boosting the portfolio of the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust.

The landscape of artificial intelligence is witnessing a seismic shift as Anthropic prepares to secure a funding round that could push its market valuation to an astonishing 900 billion dollars.

This move would effectively place the creator of the Claude chatbot ahead of its most formidable competitor, OpenAI, which was valued at 852 billion dollars during its most recent financing phase. The anticipated deal, expected to be finalized later this month, reflects the explosive growth and rapid adoption of Anthropic's sophisticated AI tools.

This rivalry highlights the intense race for dominance in the generative AI sector, where valuation is increasingly tied to the scale of intelligence and productivity capabilities a company can offer to the global market. The surge in valuation is a significant victory for the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which holds a strategic stake in Anthropic.

Fund manager Tom Slater has emphasized the immense potential of companies that can provide intelligence on an industrial scale, arguing that such entities are positioned to capture a massive share of the value they create by boosting global productivity. This investment strategy has paid off across multiple high-growth sectors.

For instance, the trust has also seen substantial gains from its holding in Elon Musk's SpaceX, with its stake currently valued at approximately 3 billion pounds. The broader tech market is seeing similar hyper-growth, exemplified by Nvidia, whose valuation soared to 4.7 trillion dollars, surpassing the total annual economic output of the United Kingdom. Beyond financial metrics, Anthropic is making waves through its technical breakthroughs.

The company recently shocked the cybersecurity community with its latest iteration of Claude, known as Mythos. The AI reportedly demonstrated the ability to independently discover vulnerabilities and bugs within every major operating system and web browser, including some flaws that had remained undetected since the previous century. This level of analytical capability underscores why investors are betting so heavily on the company.

Founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei after his departure from OpenAI following a dispute with Sam Altman, Anthropic has quickly evolved from a spinoff into a global powerhouse. As both companies remain privately held, they are benefiting immensely from the equity boom driven by the integration of AI into every facet of the modern digital economy. The current trajectory of AI valuations indicates a shift in how capital is deployed toward frontier technologies.

Investors are no longer looking for incremental improvements but are instead hunting for foundational breakthroughs that can redefine industry standards. The scale of these investments suggests that the market views high-level intelligence as the next primary commodity of the digital age. When a company like Anthropic proves it can find systemic errors in legacy software that human engineers missed for decades, it validates the thesis that AI is an essential tool for infrastructure security and software development.

This transition toward industrial-scale intelligence is creating a new class of trillion-dollar entities that operate outside the traditional public stock market, though their influence is felt deeply within public indices through the performance of chipmakers like Nvidia. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust represents a broader trend of institutional investors moving toward high-risk, high-reward technology bets.

By diversifying its portfolio across AI and aerospace, as seen with its 17.9 percent stake in SpaceX, the trust is positioning itself at the intersection of the most transformative technologies of the twenty-first century. The conservative valuation of SpaceX at 1.25 trillion dollars suggests there may be even more upside potential as the company moves toward a possible public listing.

Together, the rise of Anthropic and the stability of giants like Nvidia illustrate a cohesive ecosystem where hardware capabilities are finally meeting software intelligence, leading to a virtuous cycle of investment and innovation that is reshaping the global financial landscape





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