Ethical hackers found critical vulnerabilities in Anthropic's Model Context Protocol used by AWS, raising alarms about AI security standards amid rapid enterprise adoption.

Ethical hackers from Alt Security have uncovered dozens of security flaws in software built around the Model Context Protocol, an open-source standard developed by Anthropic. These findings, shared with Newsweek days after the artificial intelligence giant reached a valuation of approximately $2 trillion during its Wall Street debut, highlight significant risks in how businesses are adopting new AI technologies. The discovery of these vulnerabilities in systems utilized by Amazon Web Services and other enterprises suggests that rapid deployment may be outpacing essential security measures.

Protocol Vulnerabilities Impact AWS Systems

The core issue involves the Model Context Protocol, which was introduced by Anthropic in November 2024 to allow AI assistants to interact safely with external computer systems. Researchers at Alt Security demonstrated that they could bypass security checks in software developed by Amazon Web Services using this protocol. In controlled experiments, the team identified specific ways in which vulnerabilities in these AI tools could expose private computer networks to unauthorized access and potential compromise. The vulnerabilities were primarily related to how developers implemented the protocol rather than the underlying code itself.

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Alt Security Team Reveals Critical Findings

Yuval Elbar and Noa Hen, co-founders of the cybersecurity firm Alt Security, led the research that exposed these widespread security weaknesses. Hen described the findings as definitely disturbing, noting that the effectiveness of AI in identifying flaws is itself a cause for concern. Elbar, one of the researchers behind the discoveries, told Newsweek that he was shocked and scared given the recent wave of cyber attacks. Despite the alarming nature of the work, he emphasized that his team acted as the good guys to alert the industry to these hidden dangers before malicious actors could exploit them.

Rapid Discovery Process Uses AI Tools

The discovery process was remarkably fast, taking only three days from the initial period of human-led research to the identification of significant flaws. The Alt Security team utilized an AI-powered security-testing tool called Peter to help identify vulnerabilities in software built around the Model Context Protocol. This acceleration highlights the dual-use nature of AI technologies, which can be used both to secure systems and to find weaknesses more quickly than traditional methods. The speed of this discovery underscores the urgency of the situation, as the same AI capabilities can be leveraged by attackers to automate vulnerability research.

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AWS Confirms Vulnerability on October 27

Amazon Web Services confirmed the vulnerability in a security bulletin published on October 27, recommending that users upgrade their software immediately. The company thanked Yuval Elbar for reporting the flaw, acknowledging the critical role of white-hat hackers in maintaining cloud security. Alongside the AWS issue, researchers identified three vulnerabilities in an MCP tool that helps AI assistants work with software repositories. This specific flaw could potentially expose confidential source code and login credentials, depending on how the software was deployed by enterprise customers.

Industry Rush Prioritizes Adoption Over Safety

Noa Hen warned that the AI arms race led by Anthropic and OpenAI is seeing businesses embrace new technology before the industry has established sufficient security standards. She argued that while standards are being released, the industry as a whole has not implemented sufficient best practices or guardrails around them. This rush to adopt has led to a proliferation of MCP servers, with almost every company now running its own instance. Hen explained that criminals could leverage AI to automate their vulnerability research and craft attacks that exploit these multiple security flaws to carry out more damaging operations.

Remaining Risks and Future Implications

Alt Security stated that fixes had been released for five vulnerabilities that the researchers had publicly identified. However, many of the dozens of additional vulnerabilities that were disclosed privately were still awaiting fixes at the time of the report. The researchers also found a separate flaw in the open-source AI platform Ruflo, which could expose private computer networks under certain software configurations. These findings serve as a stark reminder that while AI offers immense potential, the security infrastructure required to support it is not yet mature enough to handle the scale of rapid enterprise adoption.