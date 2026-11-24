Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpöge says his 250,000-page Riemann Hypothesis proof was a joke and admits his Lean code needs work.

Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpöge says the viral 250,000-page figure for his Riemann Hypothesis proof was a joke. Alpöge apologized for the confusion and admitted his formal Lean submission contains unnecessary material.

The mathematician says his computer-checkable code compiles but acknowledges criticism of its organization. Levent Alpöge, the Anthropic mathematician who claimed to have proved the Riemann Hypothesis with Claude, has clarified a detail that attracted widespread attention. The much-discussed figure of 250,000 pages was never meant as a serious description of his mathematical work. Alpöge says he used the enormous number as a joke, amused by how absurdly large it sounded.

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He has now apologized for allowing the figure to fuel confusion around his announcement. In a follow-up statement, Alpöge explained that he enjoys making jokes about unusually large numbers. He had expected the technical language surrounding his theorem to make the humor apparent.

However, readers took the figure literally, and he chose not to address the resulting discussion immediately. Alpöge also referenced an earlier mathematical project involving the Yang-Mills existence problem. He recalled joking about working through 60,000 pages of what he described as unnecessarily complicated material. A committee’s request for a formal Lean version eventually made him question that approach.1. 250,000+ pages was a joke guys!

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, I find big number extremely hilarious. I tried to make it clear by the level of pedantry of the reals total ordered statement in the main theorem, but people ran with it unfortunately and I didn’t feel like talking on…AI agents vs physical AI: How software automation differs from embodied robotics His latest clarification also explains why he published computer-checkable Lean code instead of a conventional mathematical paper. He considered a massive, machine-generated explanation unsuitable for publication.

Consequently, he chose to release the formalized argument instead. The mathematician acknowledged that the Lean submission contains considerable unnecessary material. Although the code compiles, he accepted that criticism of its organization and quality was justified. He admitted that cleaning it up proved unexpectedly difficult.

Alpöge also addressed criticism from mathematician Scott N. Armstrong about the quality of his mathematical write-up. He acknowledged that producing clear explanations has challenged him throughout his academic career. Some previous theorems took nearly a decade to document properly. He hopes to approach the current work more responsibly.

Alpöge suspects that much of the existing argument could eventually disappear through simplification. Waiting for that process might have produced a cleaner submission.

However, he chose to publish the existing formalization. His comments also reveal what he considers the central contribution. He argues that the mathematical arguments themselves provide building blocks for developing definitions. Their importance may not immediately register with readers unfamiliar with the underlying mathematics.dates back to 1859 and concerns the distribution of prime numbers.

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It predicts that every nontrivial zero of the Riemann zeta function lies on a specific vertical line. Mathematicians have investigated the conjecture for more than 160 years.develop an argument addressing the hypothesis. His announcement also extended to the Generalized Riemann Hypothesis. He released the work as a formal Lean submission instead of a conventional research paper.

The distinction between a computer-checked argument and a mathematical explanation remains important. Lean can check whether formal reasoning follows from the definitions and assumptions encoded in a submission.

However, mathematicians still need to understand the underlying ideas and establish their broader significance. Alpöge says he wants the Riemann Hypothesis to become easier to understand. He believes genuine mathematical difficulty can expose weaknesses in the definitions researchers currently use. His latest comments suggest that simplifying the argument matters more than celebrating its extraordinary length.

Aamir is a seasoned tech journalist with experience at Exhibit Magazine, Republic World, and PR Newswire. With a deep love for all things tech and science, he has spent years decoding the latest innovations and exploring how they shape industries, lifestyles, and the future of humanity.