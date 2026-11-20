Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpöge says he and the Claude AI chatbot proved the Riemann Hypothesis and its generalization, releasing the argument in Lean without independent verification yet.

An Anthropic mathematician says he and the company's Claude AI chatbot have cracked the Riemann Hypothesis, a problem that carries a $1 million prize and has resisted researchers for generations.

Levent Alpöge, a Long Island, NY-raised math prodigy, claimed Claude made critical breakthroughs that surpassed his own expertise. The announcement comes just after Anthropic's initial public offering on Thursday, as the newly public company battles rival OpenAI over AI's ability to solve advanced mathematics. Alpöge said the AI-powered method resolves not only the Riemann Hypothesis but also the Generalized Riemann Hypothesis, a broader version of the problem.

Also read Claude helped prove 167-year-old Riemann hypothesis, researcher claims

Claude AI Math Breakthrough Verified With Lean

He said both arguments were formally verified using Lean, a computer program designed to check mathematical proofs for logical errors. The Riemann Hypothesis concerns the distribution of prime numbers and is one of seven Millennium Prize Problems designated by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000, with a $1 million reward for solving each. Alpöge said he had dreamed of tackling the problem since his student days and spent years familiarizing himself with mathematical techniques that might eventually prove useful.

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In his account, he texted Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei about the solution late Sunday night. He described an elaborate argument involving advanced number theory, automorphic forms and chains of mathematical operations known as theta lifts. The crucial breakthroughs came Sunday, according to a timeline he published, with the purported proof of the Generalized Riemann Hypothesis completed the following day. Claude far outpaced me near the finish line, Alpöge wrote.

He said the method easily extends much further and that he expects, with more time, the Extended Riemann Hypothesis too. He also said he and Claude formalized the arguments without assumptions. It is natural to feel that this is an end, in my case a loss of a principal guiding light, he wrote, but what I saw during the course of progress so amazed me that I believe it is one dawn across science of something far greater.

The work became so sprawling that Alpöge acknowledged he had not yet mastered all the mathematics involved. He said an attempt to produce a conventional written explanation ballooned beyond 250,000 pages, prompting him to release the argument only in Lean. I decided to only present Lean, he wrote, explaining that he considered it inappropriate to publish an enormous, unreadable manuscript.

Riemann Hypothesis Proof Needs Clay Institute Scrutiny

The solution has been published only on his website and has not yet been publicly accepted by the Clay Mathematics Institute. Under the institute's rules, a proposed solution must be published and withstand at least two years of scrutiny before it can be considered for the prize. During that time it must have received general acceptance in the global mathematics community. Alpöge's solution has yet to be verified independently.

Anthropic has not commented or involved itself in Alpöge's announcement. The company previously said it did not expect that the techniques Claude used would lead to proving the Riemann hypothesis. Alpöge had been working on the problem with New York University mathematics professor Tristan Buckmaster. Buckmaster claimed OpenAI produced a solution for Navier-Stokes using the route he and Alpöge were working on with OpenAI's Codex and Claude.

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OpenAI Navier Stokes Dispute Involves Buckmaster

OpenAI spent millions of dollars and deployed 10,000 agents in the attempt. The result is widely considered credible, though it has yet to receive formal recognition. OpenAI announced that its Astra AI model had solved the Navier-Stokes existence problem, but the announcement sparked a bitter dispute with Buckmaster. He alleged the ChatGPT maker may have used research he developed with Alpöge while working on a related fluid dynamics problem.

Buckmaster also accused OpenAI scientist Sébastien Bubeck of threatening his career after he declined to collaborate on a joint announcement. Bubeck denied making a threat but acknowledged using a poor choice of words. OpenAI maintained that no user data was incorporated into the model to solve the problem, while acknowledging it could not rule out that anonymized data had been used to improve its systems.

The company has faced other allegations of questionable research practices, including claims it used unpublished work from mathematicians who had shared their research with its AI tools. OpenAI has strongly denied wrongdoing, but this has done little to quell the uproar. The episode adds to the drama around AI's growing role in mathematics. It also comes as Anthropic trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT, with billboards appearing in Times Square as shares began trading after the IPO.

Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, Jared Kaplan and Jack Clark celebrated the IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Thursday.