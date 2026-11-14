Anthropic Launches Claude Meetings Beta for Google Meet With Live AI Collaboration

Anthropic unveils Claude Meetings, a beta feature embedding its AI assistant directly into Google Meet calls for live drafting and data lookup, competing with Google and Microsoft.

Anthropic has officially launched the Claude Meetings beta, a new capability enabling Team and Enterprise subscribers to invite the Claude AI assistant directly into Google Meet calls. This integration transforms standard video conferences into collaborative workspaces where participants can draft documents, build whiteboards, and retrieve company data in real time while the conversation is still active. The move represents a significant expansion of Anthropic's presence in the corporate workflow, marking a direct challenge to rival platforms already dominant in the meeting space.

The feature positions Claude as an active participant in the meeting, appearing in the participant list and announcing its presence via the meeting chat. Attendees can address the AI assistant verbally or type requests, receiving written responses by default. In a practical demonstration, a team asked Claude to draft an event plan based on the ongoing discussion. When the conversation shifted to budget details, Claude requested permission to check the company spending on the previous year event, posted the figure in the chat, and compared it with the current plan.

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After the meeting concludes, Claude generates a dedicated page containing notes, action items, a transcript, and all created materials. Colleagues on the invite list can access and edit these resources, and the page can be shared with other organizational members. Users can also ask Claude follow up questions about meetings they attended, creating a continuous thread of productivity that extends beyond the call itself. This functionality underscores Anthropic's strategy of embedding AI into active decision making workflows rather than treating it as a separate utility.

Access to Claude Meetings requires a paid Claude subscription, with specific pricing structures in place for different tiers. Team standard seats cost $20 per user per month with annual billing or $25 monthly. Enterprise seats are priced at $20 per month billed annually, with a 20 seat minimum and usage billed at API rates. During the beta, notes, transcripts, and most in call answers are free. However, materials created by Claude, such as documents and whiteboards, have a separate free use deadline of February 10, 2027.

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Anthropic has not disclosed pricing for these materials after that date, leaving long term cost structures for heavy users uncertain. This approach mirrors a common enterprise AI pattern where companies subsidize the habit forming layer to drive adoption, then reserve the right to monetize the highest value output later. Teams that build processes around Claude generated documents should assume those materials will carry a cost eventually. The feature is available exclusively for Claude Team and Enterprise subscribers, with Google Meet as the first supported platform and additional videoconferencing services promised later.

The competitive landscape for AI meeting assistants is crowded and well established. Google Meet offers Gemini note taking on eligible plans, while Microsoft Teams supports Facilitator for shared live notes and Word document drafting. Claude differentiates itself through a shared, editable workspace where attendees can co revise plans and timelines in real time, rather than receiving only a post meeting summary. Whether that distinction holds depends on how well the live editing works at scale, which the beta has yet to prove.

Anthropic is also being explicit about exclusions, particularly regarding data governance and security configurations. Organizations using zero data retention, HIPAA ready configurations, or customer managed encryption keys are excluded from the beta. By default, Claude does not join meetings with external guests and leaves if an outside participant joins midway, though administrators can override this restriction. When Claude attends a call with external guests, it posts an arrival notice in the chat but keeps its replies separate from that chat.

While Claude's replies remain separate, guest speech still enters the notes and transcript, a potential source of participant discomfort if not clearly communicated. Anthropic saves the transcript, a summary, and descriptions of on screen content, while excluding audio data. The company is collaborating with Gong, Attention, Granola, Fireflies.ai, and Otter to enable teams to send transcripts to those services, though this partnership presents both cooperative and competitive tensions for those existing platforms.

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For IT and Security Admins, the decision to enable Claude Meetings requires careful consideration of existing security policies. Those using zero data retention or HIPAA ready configurations cannot use the beta, and no configuration change will fix that limitation. Admins must also decide deliberately whether to allow Claude on calls with external guests, keeping in mind that enabling it means guest speech still enters the notes and transcript. Enterprise admins must actively enable the feature and can scope it to a subset of users.

Team Leads and Managers should brief participants that Claude checks who is speaking each time a request comes in aloud. Anything Claude posts in the chat is visible to everyone on an internal call, including answers drawn from a participant's connected tools. Confirming everyone is comfortable with transcription before inviting Claude or turning on automatic joining is strongly recommended by Anthropic. The February 10, 2027 free use deadline for documents and whiteboards should be treated as a planning date for future budgeting.