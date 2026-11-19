Anthropic goes public with a $1.5 trillion valuation, raising $81 billion in a record-breaking AI IPO that underscores the financial scale of frontier model development.

Anthropic Inc. initiated its public stock market debut on Thursday, pricing shares at $83 apiece and valuing the five-year-old artificial intelligence startup at approximately $1.5 trillion. This valuation surpasses the market worth of Walmart and Samsung, placing the company nearly on par with technology giants Tesla and Meta. The pricing sits above the previously proposed range of $70 to $78, reflecting intense investor appetite for the firm behind the Claude AI chatbot.

Record-Breaking Share Sales and Oversubscription

The company sold more shares than originally planned because institutional and retail demand significantly outstripped supply. Early investors reported that the initial sale was oversubscribed by roughly ten times, indicating broad-based interest rather than a fleeting retail frenzy. Leah Bramwell of Canaccord Wealth confirmed that demand was strong across all investor categories, validating the high valuation assigned to the firm.

Also read Anthropic sets terms for record IPO raising up to $64.35 billion at $1.4 trillion valuation

Financial Scale and Massive Net Losses

Anthropic reported $33 billion in revenue during the nine months ending in September, yet simultaneously incurred $104 billion in net losses for the same period. These figures highlight the immense capital requirements necessary to develop frontier AI models. The company anticipates raising up to $107 billion in total through the offering, combining $81 billion from public shares with $26 billion in private investments from Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.

Founders and Key Investors Gain Wealth

Founded in 2021 by seven former OpenAI employees, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, the company will see all seven founders become multi-billionaires immediately upon listing. Dario Amodei serves as the chief executive. Significant early investors, such as Eric Schmidt, stand to gain substantially. Schmidt, who invested when the company was valued at $461 million, could see his net worth increase by nearly $10 billion to approximately $57.5 billion based on current metrics.

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Competition with OpenAI and Market Position

Anthropic is currently the only public United States company focused entirely on AI technology. Its primary rival, OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is expected to go public next year after delaying plans due to safety concerns. This distinction gives Anthropic a unique position in the market as a publicly traded entity dedicated to AI development. Analysts note that investors are seeking direct exposure to a developer capable of shaping the next stage of productivity.

Regulatory Concerns and Future Obligations

Despite the high valuation, financial analysts have raised concerns about the company's ability to meet its obligations. Yang Wang of Counterpoint Research questioned whether Anthropic can keep pace given the financial pressure. The company simultaneously releases powerful models while advocating for industry regulation, a dual approach that has sparked debate regarding the concentration of power in the hands of a few entities.