Anthropic plans to go public this week with a $1.33 trillion valuation, marking a significant milestone for the AI developer. Co-founders will sell shares while retaining voting control.

AI startup Anthropic is preparing to go public this week in an Initial Public Offering expected to value the Claude chatbot maker at $1.33 trillion or more. This historic event caps a five-year fundraising run that pulled in money from more than 300 investors. Shares of Dario Amodei's company are expected to begin trading Thursday. The move marks a sharp jump from Anthropic's most recent private valuation of $965 billion. However, it remains below the $2 trillion target the company once hoped to achieve.

Co-Founders Cash Out While Retaining Control

Anthropic's seven co-founders will cash out $250 million from the IPO while still retaining control of the company. Each founder plans to sell roughly 3.4 million shares apiece. At the midpoint price of $74, that works out to just shy of $250 million cash per founder. Despite cashing out to the tune of nine figures, the seven cofounders will retain control of the company. After the share sale, each founder will hold about 3.2 percent of outstanding Class A shares. Collectively, they hold roughly 22 percent of the total. They will also each receive one share of Class F stock carrying supervoting rights. This gives the founders control of 51.1 percent of total votes. The filing elsewhere describes Class F stock as carrying 50.1 percent of voting power. No single founder will hold meaningfully more shares or voting power than the others. Separately, the Long-Term Benefit Trust will elect a majority of Anthropic's board. This structure limits the sway that Class A shareholders will have over governance.

Also read Coinbase Sells $1.08B Bitcoin as Crypto Market Faces Liquidity Squeeze Ahead of Anthropic IPO

Early Investors Reap Major Returns From AI Boom

Many early investors are going to earn major returns when Anthropic goes public. PitchBook data shows the roster of backers topped 300. Some investors wrote checks into more than one round as the company grew. The climb from small AI lab to trillion-dollar IPO candidate started in 2021. Anthropic raised $124 million in its Series A at a $461 million valuation. Jaan Tallinn, an early Skype engineer, led that round. The following year brought a stranger turn. Anthropic raised $580 million at a $3 billion valuation in a round led by Sam Bankman-Fried. He was then chief executive of FTX. Bankman-Fried's Anthropic shares were later sold off in his bankruptcy proceedings. Spark Capital became the first venture capital firm to lead an Anthropic round. Founded in 2005, it was an early backer of Twitter and Tumblr. It put up $450 million for a Series C in 2023. The round valued the company at $4.5 billion under general partner Yasmin Razavi.

Advertisement

Rapid Valuation Growth Through Strategic Backing

Later that year, Menlo Ventures led a Series D of more than $750 million. This round valued the company at roughly $18 billion, according to a person familiar with the deal. Between 2023 and 2025, Salesforce Ventures, Zoom Ventures, Amazon and Alphabet also put money in. The pace picked up in early 2025. Lightspeed Venture Partners led a $3.5 billion round that valued Anthropic above $60 billion. Later that year, Iconiq led a $13 billion Series F at a $183 billion valuation. Iconiq manages wealth for prominent figures including Mark Zuckerberg. It had passed on investing in Anthropic earlier before coming back to lead that round. Now it stands as the largest investment the firm has made. Iconiq founder Divesh Makan said in an April interview that they invested a lot of money in the round. He added that he wished they had put even more. Iconiq has said it needs Anthropic to become a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average to consider the investment a success. Early this year, Anthropic raised $30 billion in a Series G at a $380 billion valuation. The round was led by GIC and Coatue Management. Singapore's state-investment firm Temasek and the UAE-backed investor MGX also participated. That round landed as Claude Code, Anthropic's AI coding product, was growing fast. It also occurred as the company was said to have pulled ahead of OpenAI for the first time.

Record Revenue Supports Historic Valuation Milestone

The biggest round came in May. It was a $65 billion Series H at the $965 billion valuation. The round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital. Chipmakers Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics took part as what Anthropic called strategic infrastructure partners. Amazon contributed $5 billion to the round. Anthropic said at the time that its run-rate revenue had crossed $47 billion. In a filing earlier this month ahead of the IPO, the company said that figure had grown to around $81 billion by the end of October. The Anthropic IPO will also create or enhance the wealth of leftist figures in Silicon Valley. They are intent on spreading EA and traditional leftist political positions throughout the country. Breitbart News previously reported that Democrat mega-donor and noted Clinton lackey Eric Schmidt is likely to benefit from the listing. Schmidt first invested in Anthropic in 2021. At that time, the company was valued at $461 million, according to Pitchbook data. It is unclear whether he has sold any portion of his stake since then. Schmidt and Anthropic both declined to comment on the matter.