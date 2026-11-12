Anthropic IPO Valuation Climbs to $1.5 Trillion Amid Nvidia CEO Controversy

Anthropic seeks a $1.5 trillion IPO valuation as investors ignore Nvidia CEO turmoil. CoreWeave results boost AI sector sentiment ahead of the Claude creator's stock market debut next week.

Anthropic is poised to increase its market valuation to $1.5 trillion as institutional and retail investors intensify their applications for shares in the artificial intelligence giant. Bankers advising the company behind the Claude chatbot are advocating for this higher initial public offering price tag, marking a significant rise from the previously targeted range of $1.26 trillion to $1.41 trillion. This aggressive pricing strategy arrives just days before the firm's highly anticipated stock market listing, which is scheduled to commence next week.

Core Valuation Mechanics and IPO Details

The financial mechanics driving Anthropic's valuation surge are evident in the rising pre-market indicators. Grey market pricing on the online trading platform Capital.com has jumped from $1.3 trillion to $1.4 trillion within a single 24-hour period. Daniela Hathorn, a senior market analyst at Capital.com, notes that this upward trajectory indicates that investor appetite for artificial intelligence remains resilient despite recent volatility in the technology sector. The public offering is specifically designed to be accessible to Britain's retail investors, who can participate with a minimum buy-in of just £250.

Also read Anthropic’s blockbuster IPO could trigger market correction, investor warns

Nvidia CEO Crisis and Market Reaction

While Anthropic seeks to capitalize on AI momentum, Nvidia faces severe turbulence following CEO Jensen Huang's admission of cheating on his wife with a suspected Chinese spy. Huang, who is 63 years old, triggered a massive sell-off that wiped $360 billion off Nvidia's value in pre-market trading on Wednesday. This loss contributes to a weekly decline of $640 billion, representing a 14 percent drop, and a total erosion of approximately $2 trillion since the stock peaked on October 6. The company's board has engaged New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an investigation into the allegations.

Political Pressure and Leadership Fallout

Political repercussions are mounting as US Senator Kevin Cramer, a member of the Senate banking committee, publicly calls for Huang to step down as chief executive. Cramer argues that the situation presents a tremendous potential for extortion, suggesting that Huang's removal is necessary to protect national interests. The FBI is simultaneously examining whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Experts warn that if the Nvidia board proceeds with ousting Huang, Nvidia shares could tumble by another 30 percent when trading resumes in New York, compounding the financial damage to the chipmaker.

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Analyst Perspectives on AI Sector Resilience

Despite the chaos at Nvidia, analysts believe Anthropic's valuation trajectory remains unaffected by the leadership crisis. Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, states that Anthropic is still on course for a $1.5 trillion value when it lists next Thursday. Weston points out that pricing in the pre-IPO market has shown little sensitivity to Nvidia's turmoil, attributing this stability to encouraging data from cloud computing group CoreWeave. CoreWeave's recent results highlighted strong compute demand and robust customer prepayments, which have lifted the broader mood among AI investors.

Investor Risks and Future Market Tests

The upcoming listing serves as a critical test for the broader artificial intelligence investment cycle. Hathorn cautions that strong initial demand does not automatically resolve concerns regarding AI profitability and sustainable returns. Anthropic's impressive revenue growth is offset by substantial infrastructure commitments, meaning investors will closely monitor whether earnings can justify the high valuation. A successful listing could restore sector confidence, but the high expectations built into the pre-market pricing create a significant risk of disappointment once the stock begins trading on the open market.