UK retail investors face partial share allocations in the Anthropic IPO, with institutions demanding ten times the supply as the AI giant lists in New York.

British investors using platforms like AJ Bell and Hargreaves Lansdown risk receiving only partial share allocations for the highly anticipated initial public offering of AI developer Anthropic. The application window closes on Wednesday for the minimum £250 stake, but overwhelming demand suggests many participants will not receive their full requested amount when trading begins in New York on Thursday.

Allocation Shortages Plague UK Applicants

Sources close to the offering indicate that institutional investors have applied for at least ten times the number of shares available to the public. This massive disparity between supply and demand means that while interest is robust, individual applicants seeking large sums may be disappointed with the reduced allotment they eventually receive. The situation mirrors the recent SpaceX listing, where two in five UK investors missed out on their full allocation due to a strict cap of 1,000 shares for those exceeding initial thresholds.

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Valuation Climbs Despite Market Volatility

Grey market pricing from Capital.com suggests Anthropic's value has climbed from $1.3 trillion to $1.75 trillion in the past week, exceeding the initial target of $1.4 trillion. This increase is particularly striking given the recent sell-off in technology stocks and the leadership crisis at Nvidia. Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, describes the debut as a defining moment for the AI investment story, highlighting the tension between high demand and market fragility.

Risks Highlighted by CEO Dario Amodei

Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei has dedicated nearly a quarter of the 400-page prospectus to outlining potential dangers. The firm explicitly warns that advanced AI systems pose catastrophic or existential risks if they are misused, replicated, weaponized, or allowed to operate with high autonomy. Amodei faces pressure to fill the void left by former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, tasked with proving that rapid adoption can translate into durable profitability despite these acknowledged risks.

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Financial Impact and Sector Confidence

While the SpaceX listing set a valuation record at $1.78 trillion, Anthropic aims to raise as much as $90.4 billion through its IPO and private placement, surpassing the $75 billion raised by the rocket firm. Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, notes that strong demand shows investors have not lost faith in the technology's long-term potential. However, she emphasizes that sustaining a trillion-dollar-plus valuation will require clear evidence of monetization strategies that can withstand the current scrutiny of the AI sector.

Next Steps for Retail Participants

Investors who applied through DIY platforms such as Freetrade and Trading 212 must await the final allocation results once trading commences on Thursday. The listing serves as a major test of consumer appetite for AI stocks amidst growing concerns about monetization. Participants should monitor their accounts closely after the market open to understand the precise number of shares awarded in light of the intense competition from institutional buyers.