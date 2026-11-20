Thousands of workers at the artificial intelligence giant are reportedly cashing in on a historic stock windfall after Anthropic's public market debut.

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A wave of wealth is washing over Silicon Valley as AI giant Anthropic hits the public markets, reportedly turning thousands of The company behind the Claude AI chatbot made its debut on the Nasdaq Thursday under the ticker "ANT.

Also read Anthropic prices IPO at $83 per share, valuing AI giant at $1.5 trillion

" Based on share counts in SEC filings, Anthropic’s roughly 5,300 employees are sitting on a combined fortune of around $232 billion at the $83 IPO price, which averages out to roughly $44 million per worker, accordingA wave of wealth is washing over Silicon Valley as AI giant Anthropic hits the public markets, reportedly turning thousands of tech workers into millionaires overnight. Private-share marketplace Hill.com estimates that a majority of Anthropic's staff are now millionaires, including roughly 2,800 workers holding stakes worth at least $10 million, according toprojected to hold stakes worth $100 million or more, at the $83 share price, with several potentially becoming billionaires, CNBC reported, citing investors.

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Anthropic’s seven co-founders, including CEO Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei, each hold between 230 million and 240 million shares, putting their individual net worths at roughly $20 billion apiece at the $83 share price, according to CNBC. Unlike traditional IPOs that restrict insider selling for about six months, Anthropic is letting some shareholders tap into their fortunes immediately.

According to the company's SEC filing, non-founder executives, directors and current and former employees are permitted to sell up to 10% of their locked-up holdings on Day 1 — making as many as 315 million insider shares eligible to hit