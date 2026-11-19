Anthropic's strong IPO debut sparks a rally in AI stocks, lifting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Micron and Nvidia rise as investor confidence in artificial intelligence returns despite sector volatility.

The artificial intelligence sector experienced a significant resurgence on Thursday, driven by the highly anticipated initial public offering of Anthropic. This major financial event helped reverse recent declines across the U.S. stock market, signaling renewed investor confidence in the technology industry. The S&P 500 index rallied 1.2%, successfully breaking a five-day losing streak, which marked the longest period of decline for the benchmark index since June. This positive momentum was mirrored in the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite, which rose 2% by 9:35 a.m. Eastern time.

Anthropic IPO Drives Market Recovery

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence firm behind the popular Claude chatbot, priced its shares at $83 each in its initial public offering. This valuation exceeded the company's earlier projections, which anticipated a range between $70 and $78. The strong demand for these shares demonstrated that Wall Street retains substantial faith in the AI revolution, even amidst a period of heightened skepticism. The stock was scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq later in the day, further fueling the day's positive market sentiment.

Also read Anthropic prices IPO at $83 per share, raising $81.3 billion in largest US IPO

AI Stocks Rally on Renewed Investor Interest

The successful debut of Anthropic created a ripple effect throughout the artificial intelligence ecosystem, lifting the stock prices of several key industry players. Micron Technology saw its shares rise 6.1%, benefiting from the soaring demand for computer memory driven by AI applications. CoreWeave, a cloud infrastructure provider that rents access to AI chips, gained 8% as investors rotated back into hardware and infrastructure enablers. Nvidia, the dominant force in AI chip manufacturing, also climbed 3.7%, marking its first gain in six days after a period of volatility.

Sector Headwinds and Previous Market Pressures

This rally occurred after a period of significant pressure on AI stocks, which had been criticized for potential overvaluation and bubble-like conditions. Investors had previously worried that high prices were unsustainable and that data center investments might not yield sufficient productivity profits. Concerns were further exacerbated by high interest rates, which increased borrowing costs for industry growth, and political shifts following the midterm elections. The sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO also contributed to market instability, removing a key evangelist for the technology.

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Additional Corporate Earnings Boost Confidence

Beyond the IPO, other corporate developments provided additional support to the AI sector and broader market. Palo Alto Networks surged 7.9% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profits and revenue. The company also announced an all-stock acquisition of Applied Compute for $4.5 billion to enhance its secure AI adoption capabilities. Everpure similarly impressed investors, with stock rising 7.9% after announcing a 51% revenue jump, significantly outpacing analyst expectations for its AI-related data management services.

Broader Market and International Economic Impact

While the technology sector led the gains, the broader market remained mixed with some notable exceptions. Walmart shares dropped 2.5% despite beating earnings expectations, and Williams-Sonoma fell 5.8% due to lower-than-forecast revenue. Internationally, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%, aided by a 4.6% climb in SoftBank Group, an early investor in OpenAI. Oil prices also stabilized, with Brent crude rising 1.4% to $93.27 per barrel, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield up to 5.09% despite mixed economic data on unemployment and manufacturing.