Protests erupted outside Nasdaq as Anthropic debuted at a $2 trillion valuation. Activists demand AI regulation and warn of economic risks for everyday investors.

Protesters gathered outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Thursday to demonstrate against Anthropic’s public debut, a move that saw the artificial intelligence firm briefly achieve a $2 trillion valuation. The rally, organized under the banner of “Stop the Tech Oligarchs,” resulted in several arrests as demonstrators voiced strong opposition to what they describe as unchecked AI expansion and the disproportionate wealth generated by tech leaders.

Anthropic Valuation and Protest Details

Anthropic’s initial stock offering recorded a price of $83 per share, setting a new benchmark for tech IPOs. This financial milestone instantly placed each of the company’s co-founders in the ranks of the ultra-wealthy, with individual net worths estimated at approximately $20 billion based on their holdings. The event underscored the massive capital influx into the AI sector, drawing immediate scrutiny from activist groups concerned about the societal implications of such rapid corporate growth.

Also read Anthropic prices IPO at $83 per share, raising $81.3 billion in largest US IPO

Activist Demands for AI Regulation

Shaunna Thomas, executive director of Guardrails Action, issued a statement emphasizing that labeling a firm a “public benefit corporation” does not eliminate the inherent pressure to generate profits. Thomas argued that critical issues like worker livelihoods, child safety, and public control over technology must not be contingent on stock performance. The activist group called for leaders to rein in corporate power and ensure that the wealth created by AI is distributed more equitably among the general population.

Warnings About Investor Risks

Jose Gonzalez, an activist associated with Stop Funding Billionaires and New York Communities for Change, warned that ordinary citizens would bear the cost if the AI market experienced a downturn. He highlighted that institutional investors, including pension funds, hold billions for average workers who rely on these returns for retirement. Gonzalez stated that these funds are heavily exposed to the AI bubble, meaning that if the valuation drops, everyday investors face significant financial losses without protection.

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Economic Parallels to Past Crises

Activists drew direct comparisons between the current AI boom and previous economic bubbles, such as the dot-com crash of the 1990s and the 2008 housing crisis. They argued that pre-initial public offering investors and company insiders are positioned to cash out their shares, while working-class retirement money in slower-moving index funds remains vulnerable to subsequent value declines. This disparity has triggered grave concern among the public regarding the fairness of the current economic system.

Broader Political and Economic Critique

The protests were framed within a broader critique of decades of neoliberal economic policies that activists claim have favored corporate interests over ordinary citizens. Organizers argued that tax cuts for the super-rich failed to trickle down, leading to a betrayed populace that is now vulnerable to authoritarian rhetoric. The demonstration called for bolder solutions than those offered by major political parties, urging a working-class movement to challenge what they describe as a rigged economy and media system dominated by billionaire oligarchs.