Anthropic IPO Signals Potential End of AI Frenzy as Markets Turn

Anthropic launches IPO roadshow as AI funding slows. Solana and Bitcoin face volatility while markets weigh the end of the AI trade against broader economic shifts.

The potential conclusion of the artificial intelligence investment boom is coming into sharper focus as major players prepare for public markets. Anthropic officially announced the start of its IPO roadshow on November 10, signaling a pivotal moment for the tech sector. This move suggests that the era of unlimited capital flooding AI startups may be reaching its logical endpoint.

Anthropic IPO Roadshow Begins November 10

Anthropic has initiated its initial public offering process, with existing stockholders preparing to offer a portion of their holdings. These shares will be sold alongside newly issued stock as part of the offering. This structural change allows early investors to finally reap rewards after years of heavy investment in the company. The move coincides with broader market concerns that enormous funding for companies like OpenAI and Anthropic cannot continue indefinitely.

Also read Anthropic sets IPO valuation target up to 1.4 trillion dollars, aims to raise 64.4 billion

Market Volatility Hits Solana and Bitcoin

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market is experiencing severe turbulence following the analysis of prices for November 12. Digital assets including Solana, Gram, Hyperliquid, and Bitcoin are currently undergoing what analysts describe as a bloodbath. Risk tolerance among investors appears to be running dry, while available funds are becoming increasingly scarce. This lack of liquidity makes it difficult for the crypto sector to absorb capital rotating out of other high-growth areas.

Bitcoin Faces Barriers From AI Sector Rotation

The primary obstacle preventing Bitcoin from attracting funds rotating out of the AI sector remains the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market. Digital assets now face risks that did not exist in the pre-AI era, including heightened cybersecurity threats. Investors are also weighing concerns regarding Bitcoin's quantum resistance alongside other technical vulnerabilities. These factors combined make fresh institutional investments less attractive compared to safer alternatives.

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S&P 500 Shows Healthier But Top-Heavy Structure

Data from the equal-weighted S&P 500 chart indicates a relatively healthier underlying market environment than the broader index suggests. However, analysts note that this strength may not be sufficient to sustain the current index levels. The market is described as top-heavy, meaning a few large entities are driving performance. This structure makes the market vulnerable to corrections if those leading sectors falter.

Recovery Signs Required For Crypto Market Stability

A confirmed market recovery for digital assets requires specific technical indicators to emerge. Investors are waiting to see higher highs and constant inflows into institutional products such as exchange-traded funds. Without these clear signs of a bull run in Bitcoin and larger-cap altcoins, the transition of capital looks unlikely. The rapid shift of funds from the AI trade to crypto appears distant until market conditions stabilize.

Other Sector Developments Include Alta And IPX

In related developments, the blockchain infrastructure project Alta is building systems to bring global banking onchain. This initiative is backed by $80 million in funding. Simultaneously, IPX is planning to integrate minicoin payments into LINE FRIENDS online and offline stores. These expansions aim to bring intellectual property experiences beyond traditional content and merchandise sectors.