Analysis of Anthropic's massive IPO highlights the immense wealth generated for founders and staff, the dominance of US capital over European markets, and the urgent need for regulatory alignment with America to sustain the booming AI industry.

The initial public offering of Anthropic last week represented a monumental event in the global financial landscape, revealing significant insights into the distribution of wealth, the immense leverage of the artificial intelligence sector, and the current sentiment driving market dynamics.

This unprecedented float has generated extraordinary wealth for its key stakeholders. The seven founders of the company are now individually valued at more than twenty billion dollars, marking a historic concentration of capital.

Also read Anthropic IPO Reveals Circular Investment Loops in AI Sector

Anthropic Employees Become Millionaires

Furthermore, the benefits have extended to the workforce, with nearly all of the company's five thousand three hundred employees becoming millionaires on paper. Approximately half of these workers hold share packages exceeding ten million dollars, while five hundred early employees have seen their holdings appreciate to values of one hundred million dollars or more.

Although the share price experienced a sharp decline on Friday as the market began to price in realities, the enterprise is projected to rank among the six or seven most valuable companies globally. Its valuation is estimated at roughly half the total market capitalization of all firms comprising the FTSE 100 index. It is a stark reminder that this entity did not exist six years ago, highlighting the exponential growth trajectory of the AI industry.

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In a personal twist, the columnist reveals a unique perspective on these events through a class action lawsuit filed against Anthropic. The legal challenge stemmed from the company's use of a pirated version of a book titled The World in 2020, written in the mid-1990s. Anthropic acknowledged downloading seven million files from shadow libraries to train its Claude AI models and agreed to pay one and a half billion dollars to authors and publishers in the previous July.

Author Settlement Payouts Are Modest

First payments are scheduled to arrive shortly. However, the payout per individual is modest given the scale. With one hundred and twenty thousand authors sharing five hundred thousand titles, each book receives approximately three thousand dollars. After splitting this amount with publishers and accounting for income taxes, the final amount is a fraction of the wealth accumulated by the founders.

This disparity underscores the primary lesson: this phenomenon is fundamentally about power. It illustrates the dominance of US financial markets and the specific clout of top AI enterprises, which dwarf traditional economic indicators. The influence of American capital is so profound that the performance of the FTSE 100 is largely dictated by US investors, rendering European markets secondary. Europe's influence is even less significant.

US Capital Drives UK AI Growth

It is American venture capital that has enabled the UK's AI industry to surpass those of France and Germany combined, growing at a faster rate. Consequently, there is a strong argument for aligning UK AI regulations with the United States rather than following Europe. The valuation of Anthropic is justified by the scarcity of supply and the soaring demand for AI technology.

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Supply is limited to a handful of American competitors, and geopolitical concerns make reliance on Chinese models undesirable for many businesses. Demand is exploding as companies adopt AI for survival, replacing human labor to cut costs. More than half of all UK companies with over one hundred staff are now using AI, adopting it as rapidly as the US and faster than continental Europe.

Despite some inefficiencies, such as AI bots rejecting job applications without human review, the underlying demand for these services will continue to rise as businesses master the technology.