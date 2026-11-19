The five-year-old artificial intelligence powerhouse priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, shrugging off growing concern about a possible AI bubble and volatility in tech stocks.

The five-year-old artificial intelligence powerhouse priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, shrugging off growing concern about a possible AI bubble and volatility in tech stocks.

The artificial intelligence company Anthropic said on Wednesday it sold more than 956 million shares at a price of $83 a piece in a record-breaking initial public offering that makes it one of the most valuable companies in the world.that"certain stockholders" also sold more than 23 million shares as part of the IPO, bringing the total haul to more than $81.3 billion. Anthropic's shares will start trading publicly on Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT.

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The listing was oversubscribed, despite coming at a time of growing concern about a possible AI bubble and volatility in tech stocks. The number of shares sold and the price exceeded Anthropic's original expectations. The listing prospectus targeted a sale of 825 million shares at $70 to $78 per share. NPR does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews.