Anthropic's historic IPO raised over 81 billion dollars, but Bitcoin and teCh stocks continued to fall as bearish technical indicators dominate the market.

Anthropic IPO Fails to Halt Broader Market Decline

The highly anticipated initial public offering of Anthropic has concluded with significant capital raised,yet the event failed to stabilize a broader market downturn characterized by a widespread selloff in risk assets. bitcoin traded at approximately six thousand two hundred sixty-four dollars on Thursday, marking a slight decline of zero point six percent for the day. This movement occurred against the backdrop of Anthropic 's record-breaking stock market debut,which did not succeed in reversing the negative trend affecting riskier investment classes. The artificial intelligence company, known for developing the Claude languaGe model, began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT after pricing nine hundred eighty million shares at eighty-three dollars each. This transaction successfully raised eighty-one point thirty-four billion dollars for the company.

Upon the market opening, Anthropic shares surged dramatically,starting at one hundred eleven dollars and fifty cents,which represented a thirty-four percent increase over the offering price. During this brief period of optimism, the company's market valuation briefly surpassed two trillion dollars. However,the initial surge was compact-lived and insufficient to counteract broader economic anxieties. By early afternoon,major U.S. stock indices had posted significant losses, with the Nasdaq Composite falling one point five five percent, the S&P 500 dropping one point five nine percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreating two point zero three percent. Investors are increasingly concerned about the high costs associated with artificial inteligence infrastructure and question whether such massive expenditures will yield adequate financial returns in the near future.

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The weak market reaction extending beyond Anthropic itself has dampened hopes that a blockbuster IPO could revive appetite for beaten-down technology stocks. Analysis suggests that Bitcoin and artificial intelligence equities have been declining in tandem, indicating a wider retreat from risk assets rather than a simple rotation of capital into Anthropic shares. The cryptocurrency has suffered a substantial loss of roughly twenty-eight percent from its late-September peak near eighty-seven thousand dollars. Furthermore, U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have shed approximately two point nine billion dollars this month, including three hundred six point four million dollars on Wednesday alone. These outflows are attributed to rising Treasury yields and growing expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, which continue to pressure valuation metrics across the board.

Technical Analysis Signals Continued Bearish Pressure

Technical indicators on the daily Bitcoin chart present a decisively bearish picture, with the asset trading below both its fifty-day and two hundred-day exponential moving averages. This alignment, where the shorter average sits beneath the longer one, is commonly associated with a death cross, a pattern that signals deteriorating shorter-term momentum. While a traditional death cross involves simple moving averages, the exponential variation responds more quickly to recent price action, and this specific crossover was confirmed during the trading session. The relative strength index,a momentum oscillator, read twenty-one point three, well below the thirty threshold that traders typically associate with oversold conditions. while assets in such deep oversold territory can sometimes precede a relief rally, the data too warns that oversold assets can continue to fall without immediate reversal.

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The average directional index, which measures the strength of a trend rather than its direction, stands at forty-one point two. Readings above twenty-five generally indicate a strong trend, and in this instance,the negative directional indicator exceeds its positive counterpart, confirming that sellers currently hold the advantage. A high reading on the average directional index alone does not guarantee an imminent reversal, even when the relative strength index is already deep in oversold territory. Bitcoin has been making lower highs and lower lows since September,and a sharp drop in November sliced through several key support levels,further cementing the bearish structure. A bullish recovery would require the asset to first reclaim the six thousand six hundred fifty-two dollar level, followed by resistance zones around sixty-nine thousand two hundred ninety-two dollars and seventy-one thousand five hundred thirty-nine dollars.

Above these initial resistance points,the price faces tougher tests at seventy-three thousand seven hundred eighty-five dollars and seventy-six thousand nine hundred eighty-four dollars. On the downside, immediate support is marked near sixty-two thousand nineteen dollars,which lies almost directly beneath the current trading price. A decisive daily close below this level could expose the psychological threshold of sixty thousand dollars, followed by the next Fibonacci extension around fifty-six thousand eight hundred forty-one dollars. While the relative strength index leaves some room for a bounce, the combination of moving average alignments and directional strength metrics illustrates the substantial work buyers still face to tweak the prevailing market sentiment. The views expressed in the analysis are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice.