The maker of Claude priced its record $81 billion IPO at $83 a share. The stock is set to debut on Nasdaq later Thursday.

Anthropic priced its initial public offering above its expected range on Wednesday in a sign that investor demand for the artificial intelligence giant is robust ahead of its debut on the Nasdaq later today.

The shares priced at $83 each, ahead of the expected range of $70-$78, Anthropic said, valuing the company at $1.5 trillion. The size of the offer was also increased to 980 million shares from 825 million, raising the maker of the Claude generative AI model $81 billion. The IPO is being seen as a test of investor sentiment for the AI and broader tech sectors.

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Markets have been volatile in recent weeks as investors question whether valuations have risen too far too fast ahead of Anthropic's stock market debut. European markets were calm in early trading, while Asian markets were mixed overnight.

"We will be watching with interest, but see the opening valuation was too rich for our tastes, particularly given the many unknowns surrounding moats, size of market and more besides," Will Hobbs, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald, told Newsweek on Wednesday. Ken Fisher, billionaire investor and founder of Fisher Investments, told Newsweek in an interview on Wednesday that investors should think twice about taking part in Anthropic's IPO or purchasing the stock immediately after.

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There are often more advantageous entry points to purchase a company's stock long after it goes public, he said. Nasdaq 100 futures posted gains in overnight trading, rising 1.92 percent. Anthropic will start trading on the exchange under the ticker ANT when the market opens at 9:30 am ET. European stock markets were flat in early trading, with London's FTSE 100 index edging down 0.1 percent while Germany's DAX index climbed 0.5 percent.

Trading in Asian stock markets was mixed overnight with Japan's Nikkei 225 and Korea's Kospi up 0.71 percent and 1.39 percent respectively, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.95 percent and China's CSI 300 closed flat. Contact Newsweek editor on this story: Mike Hirst.

Anthropic priced its initial public offering above its expected range on Wednesday in a sign that investor demand for the artificial intelligence giant is robust ahead of its debut on the Nasdaq later today.priced at $83 each, ahead of the expected range of $70-$78, Anthropic said, valuing the company at $1.5 trillion. The size of the offer was also increased to 980 million shares from 825 million, raising the maker of the Claude generativeis being seen as a test of investor sentiment for the AI and broader tech sectors.

Markets have been volatile in recent weeks as"We will be watching with interest, but see the opening valuation was too rich for our tastes, particularly given the many unknowns surrounding moats, size of market and more besides," Will Hobbs, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald, toldthat investors should think twice about taking part in Anthropic's IPO or purchasing the stock immediately after. There are often more advantageous entry points to purchase a company's stock long after it goes public, he said.

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Nasdaq 100 futures posted gains in overnight trading, rising 1.92 percent. Anthropic will start trading on the exchange under the ticker ANT when the market opens at 9:30 am ET. European stock markets were flat in early trading, with London's FTSE 100 index edging down 0.1 percent while Germany's DAX index climbed 0.5 percent.

Trading in Asian stock markets was mixed overnight with Japan's Nikkei 225 and Korea's Kospi up 0.71 percent and 1.39 percent respectively, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.95 percent and China's CSI 300 closed flat.