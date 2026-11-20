Anthropic's Nasdaq debut struggled as tech stocks fell over five percent. Rising concerns about AI valuations and geopolitical tensions drive a global market sell-off affecting major indices.

Technology stocks experienced a severe downturn globally on Friday, dragged down by growing investor skepticism surrounding artificial intelligence valuations. The sell-off intensified after Anthropic, a leading AI firm, saw its shares drop sharply following a volatile market debut on the Nasdaq exchange. This decline occurred despite the company initially surging from its initial offering price, highlighting the fragility of market confidence in the sector's massive capital commitments.

Anthropic Shares Slide After Volatile Market Debut

Anthropic shares briefly rocketed from an initial offering price of $83 to over $110 on Thursday, defying a broader sell-off on Wall Street. However, this optimism was short-lived, as the stock fell back sharply to plunge below $89 at the close of trading on Friday. The dramatic reversal has reignited debates about whether the enormous sums poured into AI will generate attractive returns for investors in the near future.

Also read Anthropic Shares Crash to $97 After IPO Debut, Dropping Valuation to $1.3 Trillion

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, noted that the performance of these shares over the coming days and weeks could serve as a critical test for the sector. He emphasized that the market is closely watching to see if the high valuations are justified by future revenue streams, especially as initial hype fades. The sharp drop underscores the difficulty companies face in meeting the lofty expectations set during their initial public offerings.

Global Indices Drop Amid AI Valuation Concerns

The tech-dominated Nasdaq index struggled significantly, closing down more than five percent on Friday. New Yorks broader S&P 500, which includes the world's largest technology companies, also shed 3.7 percent, extending a troubling run of consecutive losses. These declines reflect a growing realization among traders that the current growth rates may not justify the enormous capital required to sustain the industry.

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Analysts at Briefing.com stated that the disappointing performance has reinforced concerns about elevated AI valuations. They pointed out that neither Anthropic's IPO nor Nvidia's recent strong earnings report was sufficient to restore investor confidence. Traders have continued to sell into any rebound attempts, suggesting a broader shift in sentiment toward the technology sector.

Geopolitical Tensions and Leadership Crisis Hit Nvidia

Investor anxiety was further amplified by developments involving Nvidia, a key supplier of AI hardware. Traders were spooked by the US Commerce Department's move to close a loophole that previously allowed Chinese companies to access Nvidia's powerful AI chips remotely. This regulatory shift adds to fears that a new Democratic-led Congress will impose stricter restrictions on the sector, potentially disrupting supply chains and revenue streams.

Compounding these geopolitical worries, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang faced significant personal and professional turmoil. Huang had to resign following revelations of extramarital affairs, including an incident involving a woman accused of being a Chinese spy. Although Nvidia had posted massive profits earlier in the week, the chip giant slumped by 14.01 percent at the close in New York on Friday, reflecting the market's sensitivity to leadership stability and regulatory risks.

International Markets React to Sector-Wide Sell-Off

The negative sentiment spilled over into international markets, where major indices in Asia and Europe suffered significant losses. In Asian trading on Friday, the Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei stock markets tumbled between five and 6.2 percent. These markets are home to leading AI-linked firms, and their decline indicates that concerns about the sector's future are widespread and not limited to the United States.

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Europe's main stock markets also fell back significantly by the close of trading. Shares in French video game maker Ubisoft slumped more than 20 percent after the company posted a bigger first-half loss than expected. This drop occurred amid worldwide hype surrounding the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, which took a record $3.79 billion in opening day retail sales. However, Ubisoft's poor financial results highlight the mixed fortunes within the broader entertainment and technology landscape.

Analysts Warn of Potential AI Bust in 2027

Market observers are raising alarms about the sustainability of current AI investment levels. One analyst labeled the prospect of an AI bust in 2027 as his central forecast, citing a growing worry for investors who have bet heavily on the technology. He clarified that this view does not mean the technology is a dud or that demand will collapse, but rather that the revenue hurdle to justify the scale of investment looks very demanding.

The combination of regulatory headwinds, leadership challenges, and high valuation expectations has created a perfect storm for tech stocks. As Anthropic continues to navigate its early days as a public company, its performance will likely serve as a barometer for the rest of the industry. Investors are now looking for clear signs of profitability and sustainable growth before committing further capital to the sector.